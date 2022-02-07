Research provides clear hope for acne sufferers

Some of genes identified were common in people with acne and were linked to other skin and hair conditions. The researchers said they believe this will help to understand the causes of acne, which could be a mix of factors.

“We know that the causes of acne are complicated, with a mix of biological factors such as genetics and hormones, and environmental factors,” said Michael Simpson, head of the Genomic Medicine Group at King’s College London. “Understanding the genetics of the condition will help us to disentangle some of these causes, and find the best way to treat the condition. This is a really promising area for further study, and opens up a lot of avenues for research.”

The research also found a link between the genetic risk of acne and disease severity, raising the potential for early intervention. You can read the full study in the journal Nature Communications.

