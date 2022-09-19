ajc logo
X

Addressing health care barriers during Hispanic Heritage Month

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Latin American Medical Society helps the next generation of Latino health care providers secure their futures.The society is a philanthropic group of Hispanic physicians that supports the community.The group provides financial aid to more than 80 Latino students through its support of the USF Latino Scholarship and the Morsani College of Medicine Latino Scholarship.The group has given out $225,000 in scholarships since 1995.Nationwide, only 6.2% of students enrolled in medical schools were Hispanic, Latino or of Spanish origin

Pulse
By Deb Balzer, Mayo Clinic News Network
1 hour ago
Cultural differences and language challenges can keep Hispanic patients from seeking medical care

More than 60 million people of Hispanic heritage live in the United States.

Since Sept. 15, 1968, the U.S. has annually honored the many contributions of its citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. What started as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson is now a monthlong celebration.

Explore9 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Georgia

Dr. Juan Carlos Leoni Moreno, a Mayo Clinic transplant cardiologist, said he is proud of his heritage. And he knows many health care barriers need to be addressed to help Hispanic patients access care.

It’s the time to celebrate cultural achievements and the contributions of the Hispanic community here in the U.S. and always a perfect time to talk about health, Leoni said.

He added there is much to celebrate within the rich and diverse Hispanic population in the U.S. — and much to be concerned about it when it comes to health.

“Obesity has been a major health issue in the Hispanic population in the United States. A Western diet, lower socioeconomic status and lack of access to health care may be some of the factors for a 35% obesity rate in the U.S. Hispanic population. It’s highly associated with issues like diabetes. Same with coronary artery disease, and anything that comes with cardiovascular problems, like hypertension, risk of congestive heart failure, as well as risk of myocardial infarction,” he said.

Those issues can require complex care, but cultural differences and language challenges can keep Hispanic patients from seeking medical care.

Explore‘We are here’: Latino communities grow in rural Georgia

“Being able to break that language barrier, being able to talk in their same language definitely makes a difference in terms of how much the patient will share with you in terms of their medical problems, psychosocial problems or barriers that they might have in order to get the adequate access to health care or treatment,” Leoni said.

Breaking barriers, even one at a time, can help, but preventing them is better.

“It’s better to prevent disease than have to treat the disease, so definitely we want to see patients at the right time,” Leoni said.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Deb Balzer
Editors' Picks
Stacey Abrams and other top Democrats are including Forsyth County in campaign stops. She is pictured speaking at a news conference in Atlanta on Sep. 2, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Jolt: Forsyth GOP cancels protest aimed at Stacey Abrams 3h ago
May 25, 2022 Atlanta: Voters at Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta. Voters encountered short lines and limited problems as election day got underway in Georgia on Monday, May 25, 2022 making their voices heard in one of the politically competitive states in the nation. But there were initial hiccups in a few voting locations. Some voters arrived at the polls to find their precincts had been moved to different locations. Others had short waits during the initial morning rush. Several voting locations had problems starting voting machines. In Fulton County, voting was running smoothly at almost all of the county’s 250 polling sites, in part thanks to the 91,000 voters who cast their ballots during three weeks of early voting, said Interim Elections Director Nadine Williams. Two polling places, Hopewell Middle in Milton and Creel Park in South Fulton, opened 20 to 30 minutes late. Williams didn’t provide a reason for the delays, but she said the county is asking a judge to allow the sites to close later so everyone can vote. She said some poll workers were “no-shows” but they had staff in reserve. Williams encouraged folks to vote during lunch hours. The New Georgia Project, a voting rights group which monitors election issues, reported the polling place at Bethesda Elementary School in Gwinnett County opened about 30 minutes late. At North Decatur Presbyterian Church, two voting touchscreens weren’t working because of a problem with their batteries, but poll workers said they had enough functioning touchscreens to avoid delays. About 70 voters cast ballots in the first hour of voting. Another voter, Marcia King, said she needed help from a poll worker to figure out how to print her ballot from the touchscreen. “This was very easy with no problems at all, and people were there to help,” King said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia Republicans aim to beat Democrats at their own ‘ground game’
4h ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
16h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
16h ago
Georgia backup quarterback Carson Beck looks to pass against Samford on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia QB Carson Beck getting plenty of work
3h ago
The Latest
Fast facts about the Novick Cardiac Alliance

The Novick Cardiac Alliance is crossing borders to save children in need
2h ago
More Than Pink walk to benefit breast cancer health equity
$5M donation to help Berry College double its number of nursing graduates
Featured
A message by Britain's King Charles III is left on Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin at the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Phil Noble

Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
5h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
19h ago
MONDAY’S WEATHER: With fall just ahead, the heat is on for Atlanta
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top