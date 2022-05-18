ajc logo
It might be time to break up with your therapist

When to Break Up With Your Therapist .41.4 million adults in the US received treatment or counseling for their mental health within the past year.Sometimes your therapist might not be the right fit. .Here's how to determine when it's time to break up with your therapist. .The vibe is off and you're not feeling them. .You're stagnant and not making much progress. .Hard to schedule an appointment. .You rely on them a lot, becoming overly dependent.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Having the courage to seek help and find a therapist is challenging, and you might have to try more than one to find the perfect fit.

“Just like any relationship, one with a therapist is important and you have to be able to feel comfortable enough to trust them,” Dr. Kathleen Bazile PhD, counselor and professor at Richmont Graduate University, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You know within the first few session if you have to move on or not.”

When thinking about breaking up with a therapist, you have to take into consideration why you want to move on and what your goals are. Here are some ways to determine whether or not you should break up with your therapist.

The vibe is off

Trust your gut. When it comes to therapy you’re essentially searching for someone who is qualified enough to help you through your issues from the past, present and possibly future. If you’re not comfortable with your therapist, it’s okay to move on.

Things are stagnant

Sometimes you reach a plateau in your sessions. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — it can mean that your sessions have fulfilled their purpose.

“You might need a different person with a different set of skills and competency level to help you move forward,” said Bazile. “As a therapist, we don’t get offended that you might need to get help elsewhere. We understand.”

It’s hard to get an appointment

Time is money and in many cases. If you’re experiencing a hard time getting in on a regular basis to see a therapist, it might be time to get a new one. Consistency is key in progression.

No respect

If your therapist uses microaggressions that make you uncomfortable, it’s time to go somewhere else. Creating a boundary with a therapist and having those boundaries broken, is a red flag in itself. You should be able to trust your therapist and not question their ethics or morals.

You rely on them a lot

Seeking validation and approval, and having a sense of dependency on your therapist is a sign that you need a new therapist. Feeling like they need to have a say in all your life events before you can make a decision is an unhealthy attachment and needs to be broken ASAP.

Therapy is meant to help heal and assist in creating a clearer path to a healthier, more independent and productive present and future. With more than 106,000 licensed psychologists in the United States, there’s a great chance you’ll be able to find the perfect one.

