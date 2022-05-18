It might be time to break up with your therapist

“You might need a different person with a different set of skills and competency level to help you move forward,” said Bazile. “As a therapist, we don’t get offended that you might need to get help elsewhere. We understand.”

It’s hard to get an appointment

Time is money and in many cases. If you’re experiencing a hard time getting in on a regular basis to see a therapist, it might be time to get a new one. Consistency is key in progression.

No respect

If your therapist uses microaggressions that make you uncomfortable, it’s time to go somewhere else. Creating a boundary with a therapist and having those boundaries broken, is a red flag in itself. You should be able to trust your therapist and not question their ethics or morals.

You rely on them a lot

Seeking validation and approval, and having a sense of dependency on your therapist is a sign that you need a new therapist. Feeling like they need to have a say in all your life events before you can make a decision is an unhealthy attachment and needs to be broken ASAP.

Therapy is meant to help heal and assist in creating a clearer path to a healthier, more independent and productive present and future. With more than 106,000 licensed psychologists in the United States, there’s a great chance you’ll be able to find the perfect one.