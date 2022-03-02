7 ways to deal with the isolation blues

4. Get together with others

Even if you are in a couple or part of a larger family, you may long for some social interaction with other people as well, and that’s pretty normal. We still get together with some folks, but we follow all the protocols to the letter. It’s not the same, but humans need one another’s company. It’s in our DNA.

5. Tend to your garden

We have developed a deeper relationship with ours. The house has always been adequately landscaped, but in the past couple of years we have started growing flowers and giving our pomegranate tree some extra love. What we get back is the gift of beauty and flavor and a sense of caretaking that is surprisingly fulfilling.

6. Get daily outside exercise

This has always been a must for my wife and dog, and it is now my go-to as well. If a client needs to see me in person, we do a walking or outdoor session. Being in nature and the fresh air can’t help but make things better, and it’s good for your body, mind and psyche.

7. Help others in need

I try to help the people I can who are struggling with their survival during this painful time we’re all sharing. Sometimes I give money, other times I give counsel, and upon occasion I am just there to listen. Giving back makes me feel relevant. I’m grateful to be able to help others at this time when the world needs help more than ever.

Before the pandemic, we were out several nights a week, and going to events was part of my work — it even got a little boring after a few years. Now I would give body parts for a Wolfgang Puck buffet line at a low-budget premiere. No matter what, I always laughed when I was hanging out with my peeps, and that’s what I miss the most. So until we can play again, my friends, I hope these tips to deal with the isolation blues might make this time a little easier for you, too.

