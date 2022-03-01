Off the beaten path: Trail walking is a scenic fitness opportunity

“Of course, I missed a few with the treatments and other appointments that I had,” he said. “But they were very supportive. They’d ask, ‘How are you doing? Are you here again?’ I’d say, ‘Sure. As long as I’m able to, I will.’”

Hikes with options

David Bohanon, 64, began his trail walking through the Tim D. Lee Senior Center in Marietta. Now, he offers walking opportunities twice a week. Most Wednesdays and Fridays, the group gathers to explore scenic destinations in town, throughout the metro area and sometimes beyond.

“The average hike is between four and six miles,” Bohanon said. How hard they are really varies a lot by hike.

“I have some that I purposely bring in that are relatively flat. And I just kind of grade them by easy, moderate or hard and there’s a certain elevation change that can be expected … We’ve got several hikes that end up having a combination of about 1,300 feet of elevation change.”

Explore Evolving opportunities keep retired Atlantans fit and on the go

Bohanon keeps in mind that his hikers — most of them seniors — have varying fitness levels.

“I try to make it so there are options for those who can’t do as much,” he said. “Even if the main hike is a four- to six-mile, if it is possible to make the hike have options or a shorter version, I will do that as well.”

This is an all-season activity, so Bohanon tries to plan the walks in accordance with the weather and temperatures. He notifies participants of any changes or cancelations via email.

Caption Members of a recent trail walking expedition, one of many which David Bohanon, fourth from left, has led in and around Atlanta. Credit: contributed by the Atlanta Regional Commission Credit: contributed by the Atlanta Regional Commission Caption Members of a recent trail walking expedition, one of many which David Bohanon, fourth from left, has led in and around Atlanta. Credit: contributed by the Atlanta Regional Commission Credit: contributed by the Atlanta Regional Commission

“We are year-round,” he said. “This time of year, the Wednesday afternoon hike is nicer, temperature-wise … But then, when you get into the summer, the afternoon hikes get to be a little on the hot side, and the morning ones might be cooler, but they might be more humid, so everyone has to make their own call. There are certain hikes I try to plan around the seasons a little bit more.”

The group convenes for lunch after most of its Friday morning hikes. Around 15 participants are typical for the easier walks that take place close to the city. The group averages more like 10 people for destinations that lie farther out, Bohanon said.

David Bohanon’s hiking picks

One of Bohanon’s top picks is the East Palisades Trail. “It’s right on the Chattahoochee, just inside the Perimeter,” he explained. “There’s kind of a cool bamboo forest … and it has a nice overlook of the river looking north that they built, so you can kind of step out beyond the trees a little bit and have a nice view.”

Other favorites of Bohanon’s group include:

Sweetwater State Park, Lithia Springs

Boling Park, Canton

Sawnee Mountain Park, Cumming

Red Top Mountain State Park, Cartersville

Allatoona Dam area, Cartersville

Kennesaw Mountain area, between Marietta and Kennesaw

Kolb’s Farm Loop, near Marietta

Those interested in participating in future trail walking events may contact the Tim D. Lee Senior Center in Marietta at 770-509-4900 for more information.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.