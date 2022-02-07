‘Broken heart’ cases surge during COVID, especially among women

Experts at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins have been tracking a surge in cases they say are spiking substantially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know how much we can really blame COVID, or how much of this is that we’re just recognizing more of it,” Dr. Noel Bairey Merz, director of the Barbra Streisand Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai, told ABC News. “But heart disease is the leading killer of women and all ages, including teenagers, midlife women and older women. This is just a component of that major killer. So it’s really something that needs to be addressed.”