7 of the least healthy fast food value meals

McDonald’s Big Mac Combo Meal

Per meal: 1,080 calories, 45g fat (13g saturated fat), 1,325mg sodium, 144g carbs (7g fiber, 65g sugar), 30g protein

“Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese on a sesame seed bun” made for a good commercial, but not for a healthy meal. “This meal contains artery-clogging fat coming from the meat and cheese, along with added sugar from the soda to make you want to skip it,” Lisa Young, RDN, told Eat This, Not That.

Arby’s Chicken Club Wrap Meal

Per meal: 1,220 calories, 57g fat (12g saturated fat), 2,310mg sodium, 140g carbs (9g fiber, 56g sugar), 46g protein

Wraps are healthy, right? On their own, they can be. But when you pair them with curly fries and a soft drink, it negates any benefits. “With 1,220 calories, this meal contains more than half of your calories for the day so I suggest skipping it,” Young said. “And both the fries and soda provide virtually no health value; the fries are high in fat and the soda high in added sugar.”

McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Meal

Per meal: 1,260 calories, 57g fat (22g saturated fat), 1,685mg sodium, 140g carbs (7g fiber, 63g sugar), 53g protein

According to Young, this meal has too much sodium. “This meal contains over 70% of the daily value for saturated fat and more than 60% of the daily value for sodium, making you want to skip it,” she said.

Arby’s Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich Meal

Per meal: 1,380 calories, 57g fat (13g saturated fat), 3,360mg sodium, 172g carbs (10g fiber, 60g sugar), 51g protein

It’s got turkey, lettuce and tomato, so it should be healthier than a burger. The key words in that sentence are “should be.” This meal has 1,000mg more sodium than you should consume all day. “People with high blood pressure may want to avoid these foods,” Ciccolini said.

Arby’s Half Pound Beef ‘n’ Cheddar Meal

Per meal: 1,310 calories, 61g fat (17g saturated fat), 3,370mg sodium, 141g carbs, 54g protein.

Ciccolini urges caution for anyone craving melted cheese over a half-pound of beef. This one meal has more sodium, and more than enough fat and carbs, for the entire day. It also has one of the higher saturated fat contents of the value meals.

Burger King BLT Chicken Jr. Meal

Per meal: 1,310 calories, 61g fat (17g saturated fat), 3,370mg sodium, 141g carbs (7g fiber, 53g sugar), 54g protein

The sandwich by itself is nearly 500 calories, with regular size sides bringing it to more than 1,300. If you want to go ahead and blow your calorie budget completely, upsize to a large. That will top your meal out at 1,790 calories.

Taco Bell Classic Combo

Per meal: 1,240 calories, 34g fat (11g saturated fat), 1,780mg sodium, 212g carbs (13g fiber, 125g sugar), 27g protein

This combo of a beefy five-layer burrito, crunchy taco, cinnamon twists and large soda packs more carbs than some other value meals on the list. “Also, the smattering of lettuce on the taco doesn’t count as a veggie,” Eat This, Not That wrote.

