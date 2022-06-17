Study: Boomers have more medical woes than their parents did at same age

According to their results for participants with multiple chronic health problems, arthritis and high blood pressure were most prevalent for all generations.

For boomers, however, higher rates of depression and diabetes contributed to chronic problems.

Study author Steven Haas told HealthDay News the research was designed to spot trends rather than determine what is driving them. But, he added, rising rates of obesity, income inequality and reduced upward mobility likely are contributors.

“There have been improvements in treating some chronic diseases over the past few decades, which allows people to live longer with disease and as a result leads to higher population-level rates of disease,” said Haas, an associate professor of sociology and demography at Pennsylvania State University in University Park.

The findings were published recently in the Journals of Gerontology: Social Sciences.

These findings come amid a shortage of geriatricians.

In Georgia, there are about 100 geriatricians, according to the American Geriatrics Society. To meet the projected demand of the state’s aging population, there will need to be nearly 400 more by 2050, according to estimates recently released by the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Right now, we’re not going to meet that goal. We’re not even close,” Dr. Harry S. Strothers III, a geriatrician and member of the geriatric fellowship faculty at Atrium Health Navicent Family Medicine residency program in Macon, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month.

