7 cereals that aren’t ‘healthy’ under proposed FDA definition

According to the FDA, more than 80% of Americans eat too many added sugars, saturated fats and sodium, and not enough fruits, vegetables and dairy.

“Nutrition is key to improving our nation’s health,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement announcing the proposal. “Healthy food can lower our risk for chronic disease. But too many people may not know what constitutes healthy food. FDA’s move will help educate more Americans to improve health outcomes, tackle health disparities and save lives.”