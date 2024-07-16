Pulse

6 memory-boosting habits to start in your 30s

By
1 minute ago

As we navigate our 30s, those occasional moments of forgetfulness — misplacing keys or blanking on a colleague’s name — might start to feel more frequent. Although these memory mishaps aren’t cause for panic, they do signal the beginning of a natural shift in cognitive function.

“We used to think the brain started changing in ways that affected memory when people were fairly old. But now we know that those changes actually start around the 30s,” Dr. Charan Ranganath, professor at the Center for Neuroscience at UC Davis, told Self.

.While this revelation may be a shock, proactive steps can be taken to maintain and even improve our current mental sharpness. Here are six science-backed strategies, according to the magazine, to weave into your daily routine.

ExploreSimple ways to boost brain function

Prioritize sleep

Invest in comfy bedding and create a consistent sleep routine. “Regularly missing the sleep your body needs — around seven hours every night — can really screw with your memory over time.”

ExploreMore than a third of U.S. couples choose ‘sleep divorce,’ survey finds

Sweat it out

Physical activity isn’t just for your body; it’s vital for your brain. According to the online magazine, “Aerobic exercise can increase the size of the hippocampus (a key part of your brain involved in memory and learning) by up to 2%.” Aim for at least 2.5 hours of moderate aerobic exercise weekly.

Cultivate social connections

Combine physical activity with social interaction to boost both your body and mind. A 2019 study in PLOS Medicine found that maintaining regular social connections as we age is associated with a lower risk of dementia in later life.

ExploreHow reaching out to old friends can benefit your mental health and theirs

Moderate alcohol

Even moderate drinking can affect brain health. Self cites research showing that “sipping a moderate amount of booze (a drink or two per day) is linked with smaller global brain volume.”

Eat the rainbow

Fill your plate with colorful, plant-based foods. “Leafy greens, berries, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and citrus fruits are high in various carotenoids, which have an antioxidant effect, helping to limit stress on parts of the brain tied to memory.”

Explore5 foods a brain expert says 'weaken memory and focus'

Head first

Accidents are the No. 1 cause of death for people in their 30s, so physical protection is pretty important. Self emphasized that “preserving your brain function hinges on limiting bangs and bumps to your head.” Always wear appropriate protective gear during sports and recreational activities, and wear your seatbelt in the car.

By implementing these strategies in your 30s, you’re investing in long-term cognitive health. It’s never too early to start caring for your brain.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Open, which brought some bounce to the city, prepares for finale

Credit: AP

EV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024
50m ago

Credit: Provided

HUD asks Fulton housing authority to outsource Section 8 vouchers

Credit: Mary Powell

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Credit: Mary Powell

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Credit: TNS

Report finds $500 million shortfall for city’s affordable housing goals
The Latest

OpenAI teams with Arianna Huffington to create AI-powered ‘health coach’
9m ago
How your habits might be hurting your hearing
Stretch your way to better flexibility at these studios in metro Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare