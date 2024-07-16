6 memory-boosting habits to start in your 30s

As we navigate our 30s, those occasional moments of forgetfulness — misplacing keys or blanking on a colleague’s name — might start to feel more frequent. Although these memory mishaps aren’t cause for panic, they do signal the beginning of a natural shift in cognitive function.

“We used to think the brain started changing in ways that affected memory when people were fairly old. But now we know that those changes actually start around the 30s,” Dr. Charan Ranganath, professor at the Center for Neuroscience at UC Davis, told Self.

.While this revelation may be a shock, proactive steps can be taken to maintain and even improve our current mental sharpness. Here are six science-backed strategies, according to the magazine, to weave into your daily routine.

Explore Simple ways to boost brain function

Prioritize sleep

Invest in comfy bedding and create a consistent sleep routine. “Regularly missing the sleep your body needs — around seven hours every night — can really screw with your memory over time.”

Sweat it out

Physical activity isn’t just for your body; it’s vital for your brain. According to the online magazine, “Aerobic exercise can increase the size of the hippocampus (a key part of your brain involved in memory and learning) by up to 2%.” Aim for at least 2.5 hours of moderate aerobic exercise weekly.

Cultivate social connections

Combine physical activity with social interaction to boost both your body and mind. A 2019 study in PLOS Medicine found that maintaining regular social connections as we age is associated with a lower risk of dementia in later life.

Explore How reaching out to old friends can benefit your mental health and theirs

Moderate alcohol

Even moderate drinking can affect brain health. Self cites research showing that “sipping a moderate amount of booze (a drink or two per day) is linked with smaller global brain volume.”

Eat the rainbow

Fill your plate with colorful, plant-based foods. “Leafy greens, berries, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and citrus fruits are high in various carotenoids, which have an antioxidant effect, helping to limit stress on parts of the brain tied to memory.”

Head first

Accidents are the No. 1 cause of death for people in their 30s, so physical protection is pretty important. Self emphasized that “preserving your brain function hinges on limiting bangs and bumps to your head.” Always wear appropriate protective gear during sports and recreational activities, and wear your seatbelt in the car.

By implementing these strategies in your 30s, you’re investing in long-term cognitive health. It’s never too early to start caring for your brain.