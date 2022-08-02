How reaching out to old friends can benefit your mental health and theirs

“I think people are often very surprised to be reached out to. I think they feel touched to be thought of and not forgotten, and I think these positive feelings of surprise further amplify how appreciative they are of simply being reached out to,” lead author of the study, Peggy Liu, Ph.D. told Healthline.

Researchers at Northwestern University previously published research on “Super Agers,” or those over the age of 80 with episodic memory as good as middle-age adults. They found the connection between their mental agility and their age was because of their strong social relationships.

However, the study does warn that some refforts to reconnect could cause negative feelings. This could be if your contact is inappropriate to the relationship, how the person might be now versus how you knew them, or if you or your friend has negative feelings toward the relationship.

Before reaching out to a friend, think about your intentions. According to the New York Times , some friendships shouldn’t be rekindled — such as those that were toxic, one-sided or unhealthy — because they could have adverse effects to your health. You should also look at why your relationship ended, if there was a reason.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.