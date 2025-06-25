Credit: Courtesy of Skin Pharm Credit: Courtesy of Skin Pharm

“Everybody’s kind of like, ‘I’m looking older. How can you help?’” she says. “Usually, I will not only address the wrinkles and the injectable concerns, but we can also address the skin. If you don’t have wrinkles and you have bad skin, we’re still not getting anywhere.”

Here are a few things to know before you get started on your preventive skin care journey:

Collagen is the star of the show

One of Rogers’ favorite treatments is microneedling.

“I love it just overall for skin health,” she says. “It’s probably the best thing you could do for your skin long term because our ability to produce collagen slows as we age.”

She also recommends broadband light facials (BBL) as an effective annual reset.

“It’s mostly for evening skin tone, but it also has this extra adding component where it can reverse the DNA in your skin cells to make them appear more youthful,” she explains. “Even if you did one of those a year in the fall or winter … that alone will keep your skin looking super youthful.”

What to know about ‘baby Botox’

The “baby Botox” trend — using smaller doses for a softer, more natural look — continues to gain traction, but Rogers says results depend on the individual.

“Baby Botox in a 50-year-old is probably not going to do a lot,” she says. “Baby Botox in a 28-year-old starting to see some faint lines will take them a long way.”

Her consultations always begin with a personal question: “Tell me your favorite feature.”

“We don’t want to alter that,” she says. “We’re addressing what they don’t like to be in balance with what they do.”

Prevention doesn’t have to be pricey

For those just getting started, Rogers recommends building a solid foundation before diving into more advanced treatments.

“You want to make sure you’re using a daily sunscreen, a retinol, a vitamin C serum, and then maybe a chemical exfoliant if you can tolerate it,” she says.

Skin care is for everyone

While women still make up the majority of her clients, Rogers says more men are getting comfortable with cosmetic treatments, too.

“It doesn’t mean anything other than you want to take care of yourself,” she says.

At the end of the day, she says the impact of these treatments goes beyond skin-deep. “If you feel like you look good, then that does wonders for your confidence.” And who doesn’t want that?