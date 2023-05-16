5 ways to recharge after online dating burnout

3. Change your approach

If you’re feeling stuck in a dating rut, maybe it’s time to change your approach. Instead of messaging the same types of people you usually do, try broadening your horizons and reaching out to someone who might not be your typical “type.” Is there some wiggle room in your criteria? Just because you can filter by height doesn’t mean you have to. Or maybe your ideal person lives five miles outside of your normal search radius.

4. Get some support

Don’t be afraid to reach out to friends, family or a dating coach for support and guidance. Sometimes it can be helpful to get an outside perspective. In my coaching sessions with clients, we not only craft a profile and discuss tips on how to message people in a way that leads to conversations and connections, but we also talk about steps to help you stay accountable to your goals.

5. Take care of yourself

Don’t forget to take care of yourself throughout the online dating process. Dating can be emotionally taxing, especially when you’re not getting the results you want. (Remember that everything short of finding “your person” is not a failure; it’s an important part of the process.) Make sure you’re taking time for self-care, whether that’s getting enough sleep, eating well and/or practicing mindfulness. Online dating is just one part of your life, and it’s important to maintain a healthy balance between dating and everything else that’s important to you.

Remember, dating is a journey, not a destination. It’s OK to take a break or try a different approach if what you’re doing isn’t working for you. The most important thing is to stay true to yourself and what you want out of your dating life.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating.