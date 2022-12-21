Dating coach: Enjoy the now instead of trying to see the future

“You know you’re funny, right? You said, ‘So far, crickets. However, I continue to speak with four women.’ Those two statements completely contradict each other.

“What I will say is this: You’re overthinking things. It’s like you’re trying to predict the outcome of every situation. You can’t. You should be so lucky should two of these women like you! How about just go into each situation open-minded to whatever the outcome is ... and then see how it all plays out. Deal?”

He was sitting here worried about scenarios that weren’t even close to coming to fruition yet. I get it. We all want to have a plan in any situation, but sometimes you can’t — and shouldn’t.

In my former life as an economist (I worked at Fannie Mae for more than seven years before I quit to start my business as a dating coach), I distinctly remember there was a job within the company that I really wanted … but it was in California. I had moved to Washington, D.C., not too long before that, so I wasn’t necessarily ready to leave yet. But the job sounded perfect for me. I hemmed and hawed over whether to apply for the job for weeks, because on the off-chance I got it, I may have had to turn it down if I ultimately wanted to stay in D.C. I was already planning a future scenario that hadn’t happened.

I ended up applying for the job … and not getting it. Case closed. But I never would have known had I not applied. Rather than planning every possible scenario, I allowed myself simply to open the door to possibilities, and then decide based on the new information (whether I got the job or not) what my next step should be.

I would say the same thing to my former client. Rather than trying to predict and plan your course of action based on a fictitious future, instead, go into each situation on its own, open to any outcome. Then, based on those real outcomes, decide how to move forward from there. You’ll be less stressed, happier and likelier to be a better date.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating.