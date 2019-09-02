5 preshift habits nurses swear by

Explore 5 better sleep tips from a sleep clinic nurse practitioner

Coffee

Coffee is the elixir of the gods that many of us rely on in our morning routine. The caffeine in coffee not only wakes us up, but it can also improve memory and mood. Coffee can improve physical performance by boosting the adrenaline levels in your blood, too. However, if coffee is not to your particular taste, you can try alternatives such as black or Chai tea.

Nourishment

In a profession like nursing, situations often arise that demand your full attention, and you may not know when you will get a chance to have a meal while on the clock. Making sure not to just eat, but to eat healthily, is critical. According to Dr. David S. Ludwig of Children’s Hospital Boston, not eating will cause you to start your shift with an energy deficit. Some examples of breakfast foods to try are whole grains such as bran cereal, proteins such as yogurt and smoothies. Avoid refined carbohydrates and saturated fat since they can cause sluggishness. Another temptation to avoid is fast food breakfast items as they tend to be high in sodium and low in fiber.