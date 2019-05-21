5 better sleep tips from a sleep clinic nurse practitioner

He has a wife with her own demanding schedule (she's a physician's assistant in women's health) and three young sons living at home, so he has first-hand knowledge of the challenges of getting good sleep while balancing work and family life. And he came up working night shift in the ER, so he's not going to lecture you about the evils of pounding caffeine on occasion. (Although he does advise against filling up on sodas and junk food late in your shift if you expect to sleep well later.)

But his experience at work has taught him that what works for patients can also work to improve a nurse's sleeping habits.

Here are his five top ways that nurses can get better sleep:

Let the day go when the day is done

Part of the trick to falling asleep is turning your brain off before you settle in for the night. This is more and more difficult for nurses as the nurse-to-patient ratio dwindles, says Cary. "When you've been taking care of sick patients, sometimes a lot of them, it can be hard to turn your brain off when you get home. It's so easy to just keep thinking about what you're going to do the next time you go in, but you have to call a halt."

Create a sleep routine

Not so easy, Cary acknowledges. But essential. "It's all part of what we call 'sleep hygiene,'" he says. "And it's essential when you're trying to begin some better sleep habits. You need a routine where you get in the bed (at) the same time every day, even on weekends. And try to turn off the outside world. Even though I know as the father of three boys that sometimes that's nearly impossible."

Use headphones

This works both ways, says Cary. If you work odd hours and are watching television or using electronics with an audio component, it's important to wear earphones so as not to disturb the rest of the family. But if you're the one trying to sleep while others have a family movie night or catch up on their favorite television series, it's a good idea to ask them to use earphones so you can doze in peace.

Try not to eat late at night

When you eat right before bed or within a few hours of turning in, that fuel turns into energy that can keep you up late at night.

Close your windows

The last thing you want is bright sunlight waking you up before your time.