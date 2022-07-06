5 necessary skills you weren’t taught in nursing school

“Good communication means entering each interaction with patients, coworkers and management with the intention of understanding, listening, and addressing concerns, questions and opinions,” the nursing site wrote.

Some tips for better communication include:

Speak clearly and avoid medical jargon when talking with patients and their families.

Maintain eye contact.

Put yourself on the same level as the patient. Try to avoid talking down to them.

Avoid calling the patient “sweetie” or “honey.” Instead, ask them how they’d like to be addressed.

Delegation

We’ve all heard the saying, “If you want something done right, do it yourself.” Unfortunately — or maybe fortunately — that’s just not feasible.

It’s not always easy to assign tasks to others, however, especially if they are older or more experienced. But you want to ensure you have the right person doing the right task in every circumstance, so it’s important to be able to delegate responsibilities.

Negotiation

Knowing how to negotiate your salary, vacation days and bonuses is a skill everyone — including nurses — should know.

Nurse.org points out a few things to keep in mind before signing your first nursing contract:

Salary

Bonuses

Vacation days

Insurance benefits

Scheduling

Noncompete clause

Orientation

Resignation

Sometimes it’s time to move on. How you leave a job can determine whether you’ll ever be rehired by the hospital or facility.

Be sure you know how much notice you’re required to give — some places require more than the standard two weeks notice. Keep your letter of resignation professional so you don’t burn any bridges behind you.

Mediation

Every job comes with conflict in some form. Trying to manage workplace conflicts can be a daunting task, but you can learn how.

“Conflict resolution is how strong nurses and leaders are made. Because communication is a large part of the nursing profession, conflict is readily found throughout shifts,” Nurse.org wrote. “Reducing workplace conflict helps keep patients safe, boosts morale, and increases shift efficiency.”

