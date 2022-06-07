Real world advice for nursing graduates

“If you don’t know what to specialize in, the float pool is a great place to start,” nurse.org wrote, “and you’ll have a chance to feel out many different specialties. Do you know that you want to specialize in ICU? Then apply for ICU jobs — yes, new grads do get hired in specialties.”

Go easy on yourself

Working in a clinic or hospital is very different from being in a classroom, and you are bound to make mistakes. It’s part of the learning process. Don’t be too hard on yourself. “Be patient with yourself and your mistakes. Treat yourself as a friend, and don’t put yourself down when you’re not as proficient as someone with 10 years of experience,” the website wrote.

Take self-care days

“Nurses are trained to provide compassionate care for patients, yet we’re not trained in the compassion of caring for ourselves,” Pam Ressler, MS, RN, HNB-BC, and founder of StressResources.com, recently told nurse.com.

Nurse.org recommends treating yourself to an evening out, a massage or a new outfit. “Get those feel-good endorphins pumping,” it wrote.

Do something that makes your feel powerful

If being new at work makes you feel inadequate, nurse.org recommends reconnecting with a hobby you’re good at, like skating, basketball, painting, gardening or dancing. Plus, studies have shown creative hobbies can help lessen anxiety and stress.