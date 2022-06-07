ajc logo
X

Real world advice for nursing graduates

Combined ShapeCaption
7 Self-Care Tips You Should Try

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
These five tips can help you transition from student to professional

You’ve passed the NCLEX, and now you’re ready to begin your nursing career. Your emotions likely run the gamut from cautious optimism to sheer terror.

You need to find a job, get to know a new team and, most important, take care of patients. Some of you already have a support system in place, which is great. For those who don’t, nurse.org has some tips to make your transition from student to professional easier.

ExploreGender pay gap for RNs increases during pandemic, with men making even more

Build your network early

Those classmates and professors you connected with in nursing school can be vital sources of information when you join the workforce. Be sure to get phone numbers and email addresses before parting ways. “Remember, there’s no shame in asking for help — and as long as you ask, there’s probably someone who would jump at the chance to help you. We’ve all been there before,” the website wrote.

Nurse.org also recommends setting up a LinkedIn profile as soon as possible.

ExploreSisters come full circle at Northside labor and delivery

Get your first job

Not everyone’s first job is their dream job, so don’t be disappointed if you begin your career somewhere different from what you envisioned. You are going to learn a lot no matter what unit you end up with.

“If you don’t know what to specialize in, the float pool is a great place to start,” nurse.org wrote, “and you’ll have a chance to feel out many different specialties. Do you know that you want to specialize in ICU? Then apply for ICU jobs — yes, new grads do get hired in specialties.”

Go easy on yourself

Working in a clinic or hospital is very different from being in a classroom, and you are bound to make mistakes. It’s part of the learning process. Don’t be too hard on yourself. “Be patient with yourself and your mistakes. Treat yourself as a friend, and don’t put yourself down when you’re not as proficient as someone with 10 years of experience,” the website wrote.

Take self-care days

“Nurses are trained to provide compassionate care for patients, yet we’re not trained in the compassion of caring for ourselves,” Pam Ressler, MS, RN, HNB-BC, and founder of StressResources.com, recently told nurse.com.

Nurse.org recommends treating yourself to an evening out, a massage or a new outfit. “Get those feel-good endorphins pumping,” it wrote.

Explore#TreatYourself: Local nurses share their self-care solutions

Do something that makes your feel powerful

If being new at work makes you feel inadequate, nurse.org recommends reconnecting with a hobby you’re good at, like skating, basketball, painting, gardening or dancing. Plus, studies have shown creative hobbies can help lessen anxiety and stress.

ExploreUnleash your inner artist with these classes (some are free)

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Man suspected of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble surrenders in Clayton County1h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
4h ago
US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
4h ago
‘Bless her heart.’ Kemp ad slams Abrams for ‘worst state in the country to live’ remark
5h ago
‘Bless her heart.’ Kemp ad slams Abrams for ‘worst state in the country to live’ remark
5h ago
In Vinings, partial hand recount confirms cityhood results
2h ago
The Latest
Study: Coffee still healthy even after adding a bit of sugar to it
4h ago
Unleash your inner artist with these classes (some are free)
4h ago
Emory nursing school study: More time with an RN improves sepsis outcomes
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top