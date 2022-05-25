ajc logo
Free continuing education options for nurses

Georgia nurses are required to complete 20-30 hours to renew their licenses

Continuing education is a requirement in many professions, and nursing is no exception.

In Georgia, registered nurses must complete 30 hours of CE before renewing their license. Licensed practical nurses must complete 20 hours.

With courses ranging in price from $40 to $250, getting enough hours to satisfy your requirements can be costly.

There is a way to take as many courses as you like for one price, however. Nurse.com offers more than 750 continuing education classes you can take for free by becoming a member.

A standard subscription, which is only $49.95 a year, includes more than 500 CE courses under 1.5 contact hours, all state required courses, half-off premium courses more than 1.5 hours, customized job alerts and more. So, basically, after your first course all the others are free.

With a premium subscription — which is $149.95 a year and ideal for advanced nurses — you get everything in the standard membership plus free premium courses over 1.5 hours and the 25-hour advanced practice pharmacology course, valued at $259.

All courses are accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Topics range from pediatric respiratory infections to proper charting to pet therapy.

According to the website, users have completed more than 18 million CE courses “to help them maintain their nursing license and advance in their careers.”

