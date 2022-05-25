Free continuing education options for nurses

With a premium subscription — which is $149.95 a year and ideal for advanced nurses — you get everything in the standard membership plus free premium courses over 1.5 hours and the 25-hour advanced practice pharmacology course, valued at $259.

All courses are accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Topics range from pediatric respiratory infections to proper charting to pet therapy.

According to the website, users have completed more than 18 million CE courses “to help them maintain their nursing license and advance in their careers.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.