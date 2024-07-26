Breaking: EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan
5 natural ways to stay awake without caffeine

1 hour ago

While many of us reach for that daily cup (or three) of Joe, there’s a world of natural energy boosters waiting to be discovered. If you’re looking to cut back on caffeine for health reasons or just want to try something new, here are other ways to boost your energy — no coffee jitters included.

Stay hydrated

Your water bottle is about to be your new best friend. Dehydration can make you feel sluggish, so staying well-hydrated helps maintain your energy levels.

“Think of water as a nutrient your body needs that is present in liquids, plain water, and foods. All of these are essential daily to replace the large amounts of water lost each day,” Joan Koelemay, a registered dietitian, told WebMD.

ExploreStudy: Drink water to ‘slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life’

Eat nutritious foods

Your body is a machine, and it needs the right fuel to run smoothly. While all foods provide energy, colorful fruits and veggies, hearty whole grains and lean proteins are better for sustaining it.

Move your body

Physical activity is a scientifically backed way to reduce fatigue. You don’t have to run a marathon; even low-intensity exercises like walking can improve cardiovascular health and increase alertness.

Get sunlight

Step away from the fluorescent lights and step into the sun. It’s not just about getting your daily dose of vitamin D — sunlight helps regulate your body’s internal clock, keeping you alert and energized.

ExploreHow sunshine and sleep regularity may reduce depression symptoms

Chill out

When you’re too hot, your body conserves energy, making you feel tired, according to Scientific American. To combat this, crank up the air conditioner, take a cold shower or splash cool water on your face. It’s like hitting your body’s reset button, giving you a jolt of alertness.

