5 inspirational podcasts for a healthier, happier you

In today’s fast-paced world, finding moments of peace and inspiration can be a challenge. Luckily, podcasts offer a quick and easy way to plug in and find both.

Here are five podcasts that can serve as gateways to personal growth, healthier habits and a more fulfilling life. Whether you’re seeking motivation or calming stories, these selections have something for everyone — just press play.

‘Happier with Gretchen Rubin’

Considered a cult well-being classic by “Harper’s Bazaar,” bestselling author and happiness expert Gretchen Rubin shares practical tips and thought-provoking insights on cultivating a happier, more meaningful life. Her podcast offers strategies and advice that are easy to implement, making it a must-listen for anyone looking to boost their happiness and well-being.

‘Get Sleepy’

Drift off to dreamland with “Get Sleepy,” a podcast combining soothing storytelling with calming natural sounds and ambient settings designed to put you to sleep. Each unique tale, narrated in a gentle, sleep-inducing tone, transports listeners to tranquil locations like an autumn walk in Edinburgh or a cozy bookshop in Santorini. Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to deeper, more restorative sleep.

‘Sad to Savage’

Ultimate hype girl Shelby Sacco covers all things health, wellness, habits and routines in “Sad to Savage.” Transform your mindset and conquer life’s challenges with her raw honesty and practical advice.

“(Shelby) doesn’t just teach what she has learned over the years, she lives and breathes it!” one podcast review reads. “She is exactly what young girls and women of all ages need in today’s world; someone so passionate and intelligent to look up to, follow, and learn from.”

‘Table Manners with Jessie Ware’

Join Jessie Ware and her chef mother for a delightful dinner party filled with mouthwatering recipes, entertaining guests and heartwarming conversations. From musicians like Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith to chefs and even the mayor of London, “Table Manners” brings together a diverse array of personalities for an intimate and engaging listening experience that will leave you feeling like part of the family.

‘Feel Better, Live More’

According to “Harper’s Bazaar,” Dr. Rangan Chatterjee simplifies the complexities of health and wellness in his acclaimed podcast, “Feel Better, Live More.” Exploring topics ranging from outdoor swimming to mental health and chronic pain management, Chatterjee delivers essential knowledge and fresh perspectives that will empower you to take control of your well-being and live your best life.