Unleash your inner artist with these classes (some are free)

Access to this AJC content is brought to you by our sponsor, Wellstar
Your shift is spent calculating dosages, charting vitals and numerous other tasks involving science and math. During those 12 hours, there is little opportunity to use your creative side — unless, maybe, you work with kids.
But research has shown finding a creative outlet can reduce stress and anxiety, as well as provide other health benefits.
“Anything that engages your creative mind — the ability to make connections between unrelated things and imagine new ways to communicate — is good for you,” Girija Kaimal, a professor at Drexel University and a leading researcher in art therapy, told NPR in 2020.
Creativity can be expressed in myriad ways, and it might take some experimentation to find what brings you inner peace, so we’ve compiled a list of classes you might want to check out. The best part? Some of them are free.
Painting
Acrylic Painting for the Absolute Beginner at Spruill Center for the Arts
For those who aren’t ready to commit to a six- or eight-week course, this workshop might be just what you need. Taught by artist Lauren Adams, this three-hour class will explore not only materials, color mixing, brushes and tools, and techniques, but also how to transfer reference images, composition basics and more.
- When/where: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Spruill Center for the Arts Education Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338
- Cost: $180
- Supplies: You can download the supplies list here.
Spruill offers about 40 one- and two-day workshops, ranging from learning to crochet to jewelry making. Check them out here.
Online Paint Nite with Palak StudioInk
For an hour each Thursday, artist Palak Dhorajiya leads an online painting class for all ages and skill levels. “We will be doing a painting on nature and learn how to blend colors. I will be walking you through a few techniques to make blending easier. I have different versions of the same painting so it suits all ages,” she states on the eventbrite page.
- When/where: 8-9 p.m. Thursdays/online
- Cost: Free
- Supplies: Although Dhorajiya states you can join the class with whatever supplies you have, she suggests pencils, an eraser, paper (thick, if possible), watercolors or acrylic colors, brushes, and rough cloth or paper towels (to clean brushes).
Pottery
Variety Gifts Shop at abcPotter Art Studio
Georgia native Breanna DeVries admits to having a “lifelong obsession” with clay. If you take her class at Variety Gifts Shop @ abcPotter Art Studio, she’ll share it with you. During a single session wheel class, you will learn techniques on the pottery wheel to shape a ball of clay into a usable object, such as a mug, bowl or vase. Once your class is done, it will take one-two weeks to fire your project, and seven additional days for the final firing and for your item to be ready to pick up.
- When/where: Various dates can be found here; scroll down to “Wheel Class (Single Session)/ abcPottery, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway Suite 337, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
- Cost: $70 for a two-hour session
- Supplies: All supplies are provided, but you are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and suitable pants, shorts, longer skirts or dresses; have shorter fingernails; and to properly cover fresh tattoos (up to elbow), or wounds on hands and wrist.
Clay Play for adults is an evening of good, dirty fun. Not that kind of dirty. Dirty as in wear old clothes and bring an apron and towel. You can try your hand at using the wheel or creating a hand-formed design. The price includes up to three items, which will be available for pickup three to four weeks after the class.
- When/where: Fourth Friday, and second and fourth Saturdays for wheel; and fourth Saturday for hand-building/ 42 Howard St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
- Cost: $50-$55 per person
- Supplies: Supplies are provided, but please note that masks and proof of COVID vaccination are required.
Dance
Celebrity Ballroom Dance Studios
If you’ve seen an episode of “So You Think You Can Dance,” you know that dance is an art form too. It’s also a great way to express yourself while keeping your body moving and getting exercise. Celebrity Ballroom Dance offers one-on-one and group instruction, regardless of your level of experience. Lessons range from an introductory package — two 30-minute private lessons, one group lesson, one practice party — to the elite wedding package. If you want to see what it’s all about before committing, buy an introductory 20-minute private lesson for just $7.
- Cost: $7-$2,150
- When/where: Most beginner classes are Mondays at the Marietta studio and Wednesdays in Acworth/ Marietta: 2727 Canton Road Suite 520, Marietta, GA 30066 and Acworth: 4857 N. Main Street Suite 210, Acworth, GA 30101
- Supplies: Celebrity touts itself as “a full service dance studio,” providing you with everything you need, “including dance shoes, practice wear, and a ballroom dance dress maker.”
Looking for something with a bit more spice than ballroom? Head over to PASOFino and get a free lesson in salsa and bachata. “All you have to bring is the desire for learning how to dance, and we will guide you step by step towards the experience of your life,” the studio’s website states. After your complimentary class, prices range from $20 for a drop-in session to $700 for 10 private lessons.
- Cost: Introductory class is free. You can sign up on eventbrite.com.
- When/where: 8-9 p.m. Mondays/8610 Roswell Road Suite 910, Atlanta, GA 30350
- Supplies: Wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and bring water
For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.
About the Author