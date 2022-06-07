Unleash your inner artist with these classes (some are free)

For those who aren’t ready to commit to a six- or eight-week course, this workshop might be just what you need. Taught by artist Lauren Adams, this three-hour class will explore not only materials, color mixing, brushes and tools, and techniques, but also how to transfer reference images, composition basics and more.

When/where: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Spruill Center for the Arts Education Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Cost: $180

Supplies: You can download the supplies list here.

Spruill offers about 40 one- and two-day workshops, ranging from learning to crochet to jewelry making. Check them out here.

Online Paint Nite with Palak StudioInk

For an hour each Thursday, artist Palak Dhorajiya leads an online painting class for all ages and skill levels. “We will be doing a painting on nature and learn how to blend colors. I will be walking you through a few techniques to make blending easier. I have different versions of the same painting so it suits all ages,” she states on the eventbrite page.

When/where: 8-9 p.m. Thursdays/online

Cost: Free

Supplies: Although Dhorajiya states you can join the class with whatever supplies you have, she suggests pencils, an eraser, paper (thick, if possible), watercolors or acrylic colors, brushes, and rough cloth or paper towels (to clean brushes).

Pottery

Variety Gifts Shop at abcPotter Art Studio

Georgia native Breanna DeVries admits to having a “lifelong obsession” with clay. If you take her class at Variety Gifts Shop @ abcPotter Art Studio, she’ll share it with you. During a single session wheel class, you will learn techniques on the pottery wheel to shape a ball of clay into a usable object, such as a mug, bowl or vase. Once your class is done, it will take one-two weeks to fire your project, and seven additional days for the final firing and for your item to be ready to pick up.

When/where: Various dates can be found here; scroll down to “Wheel Class (Single Session)/ abcPottery, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway Suite 337, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Cost: $70 for a two-hour session

$70 for a two-hour session Supplies: All supplies are provided, but you are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and suitable pants, shorts, longer skirts or dresses; have shorter fingernails; and to properly cover fresh tattoos (up to elbow), or wounds on hands and wrist.

Atlanta Clay Works

Clay Play for adults is an evening of good, dirty fun. Not that kind of dirty. Dirty as in wear old clothes and bring an apron and towel. You can try your hand at using the wheel or creating a hand-formed design. The price includes up to three items, which will be available for pickup three to four weeks after the class.

When/where: Fourth Friday, and second and fourth Saturdays for wheel; and fourth Saturday for hand-building/ 42 Howard St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Cost: $50-$55 per person

Supplies: Supplies are provided, but please note that masks and proof of COVID vaccination are required.

Dance

Celebrity Ballroom Dance Studios

If you’ve seen an episode of “So You Think You Can Dance,” you know that dance is an art form too. It’s also a great way to express yourself while keeping your body moving and getting exercise. Celebrity Ballroom Dance offers one-on-one and group instruction, regardless of your level of experience. Lessons range from an introductory package — two 30-minute private lessons, one group lesson, one practice party — to the elite wedding package. If you want to see what it’s all about before committing, buy an introductory 20-minute private lesson for just $7.

Cost: $7-$2,150

When/where: Most beginner classes are Mondays at the Marietta studio and Wednesdays in Acworth/ Marietta: 2727 Canton Road Suite 520, Marietta, GA 30066 and Acworth: 4857 N. Main Street Suite 210, Acworth, GA 30101

Supplies: Celebrity touts itself as “a full service dance studio,” providing you with everything you need, “including dance shoes, practice wear, and a ballroom dance dress maker.”

PASOFino Dance Studio

Looking for something with a bit more spice than ballroom? Head over to PASOFino and get a free lesson in salsa and bachata. “All you have to bring is the desire for learning how to dance, and we will guide you step by step towards the experience of your life,” the studio’s website states. After your complimentary class, prices range from $20 for a drop-in session to $700 for 10 private lessons.

Cost: Introductory class is free. You can sign up on eventbrite.com.

When/where: 8-9 p.m. Mondays/8610 Roswell Road Suite 910, Atlanta, GA 30350

Supplies: Wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and bring water

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.