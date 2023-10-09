BreakingNews
5 great getaways for nurses this fall

The fall season is a time of change, and what better way to embrace it than by embarking on a new adventure?

Nurses’ schedules are packed with assignments and crazy hours, and it can be hard to take a break from it all. But when you’ve got an opportunity to take some PTO, it’s important to make the most of your time off.

To help find the perfect vacation spot, here are five places to travel as a nurse during the fall season:

Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville is a mountain town with stunning fall foliage and plenty of activities to enjoy, including visiting the Biltmore Estate, hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and exploring the city’s many art galleries and boutiques. If you love trolley tours, unique foods and a hometown feel, Asheville has it all.

Portland, Maine

Portland is a charming coastal city with a vibrant arts and culture scene. In the fall, you can enjoy the city’s many festivals, visit the Portland Museum of Art, or walk through Fort Williams Park to see the foliage. It has a mixture of artistic and outdoor adventure. For more information, check out Visitportland.com.

Lake Tahoe, California

Lake Tahoe is a stunning alpine lake with crystal-clear water and towering mountains. You can enjoy hiking, biking, fishing and boating in the fall. You can also visit the nearby casinos or take a day trip to Reno or South Lake Tahoe. Visistlaketahoe.com has a virtual tour available, so you can scout potential activities.

Denver, Colorado

The Mile High City is a vibrant destination with a lot to offer visitors. In the fall, you can enjoy the city’s many parks and gardens, visit the Denver Art Museum or the Federal, a local and tourist hotspot with many cuisine and dining options. With plenty of hiking, food and museums to get lost in, Denver.org has a 3-day itinerary to help get you started on your journey.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

USA Today calls Gatlinburg one of the best place to visit for fall. It’s a popular tourist destination known for its proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In the fall, you can enjoy the park’s stunning foliage, visit the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, or drive along the Roaring Fork Motor Trail.

