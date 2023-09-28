From pink sand to colorful glass, these unique beaches should be on your bucket list

Beaches tend to be high on most people’s vacation destination lists. They’re the perfect place to relax, swim, bask in the sun and enjoy plenty of family or solo time. Beaches are also a great way to make the most of a vacation without breaking the bank with expensive theme parks and activities.

But with more than 300,000 beaches worldwide, it can be tough to narrow down the list and find the perfect sandy wonderland for you and your family.

If you want an unusual experience, consider these. They’re among the most unique beaches in the world.

Pink Sands Beach, Bahamas

Pink sand beaches are created by coral fragments being crushed onto land. There are several pink sand beaches in the world, but only a few also offer crystal clear waters, according to Travel & Leisure. The Pink Sands Beach in the Bahamas has both, making it a popular destination for snorkeling and scuba diving.

Hot Water Beach, New Zealand

If you love warm water and digging your own hole, this beach is an experience. During low tide, hot water bubbles up from below the sand. Bring a shovel and you’ll be able to create your own mini hot springs. Beyond the beach, the area is known for high tides and ripping currents, making it tough to surf and swim, even for the strongest swimmers, according to the Coromandel.

Glass Beach, California

Located in Fort Bragg, California, this beach is the most searched and sought-after location in the state. With clear, colorful pebbles resembling glass and other gems, it’s a glistening, picture-perfect location for a stunning vacation — and some great Instagram photos.

Authorities remind visitors that taking pebbles from the beach is illegal and ask visitors to admire its beauty by taking pictures, not souvenirs.

Hidden Beach, Mexico

This beach, also known as Playa del Amor, is located on the Marietas Islands in Mexico. After an hour-long boat ride northwest from the coast of Puerto Vallarta, you can access the beach two ways.

“There is approximately six feet of space above water level, so visitors can arrive at the beach by swimming or kayaking,” noted Atlas Obscura.

High stone walls surround this beach, creating a cave-like setting filled with white sand and clear water. Plenty of tourist companies offer excursions to reach the beach, so you’ll be prepared and safe while exploring.