From pink sand to colorful glass, these unique beaches should be on your bucket list

Travel
By
58 minutes ago
X

Beaches tend to be high on most people’s vacation destination lists. They’re the perfect place to relax, swim, bask in the sun and enjoy plenty of family or solo time. Beaches are also a great way to make the most of a vacation without breaking the bank with expensive theme parks and activities.

But with more than 300,000 beaches worldwide, it can be tough to narrow down the list and find the perfect sandy wonderland for you and your family.

ExploreDangerously beautiful: 4 unique cave diving sites

If you want an unusual experience, consider these. They’re among the most unique beaches in the world.

Pink Sands Beach, Bahamas

Pink sand beaches are created by coral fragments being crushed onto land. There are several pink sand beaches in the world, but only a few also offer crystal clear waters, according to Travel & Leisure. The Pink Sands Beach in the Bahamas has both, making it a popular destination for snorkeling and scuba diving.

Hot Water Beach, New Zealand

If you love warm water and digging your own hole, this beach is an experience. During low tide, hot water bubbles up from below the sand. Bring a shovel and you’ll be able to create your own mini hot springs. Beyond the beach, the area is known for high tides and ripping currents, making it tough to surf and swim, even for the strongest swimmers, according to the Coromandel.

Glass Beach, California

Located in Fort Bragg, California, this beach is the most searched and sought-after location in the state. With clear, colorful pebbles resembling glass and other gems, it’s a glistening, picture-perfect location for a stunning vacation — and some great Instagram photos.

Authorities remind visitors that taking pebbles from the beach is illegal and ask visitors to admire its beauty by taking pictures, not souvenirs.

Hidden Beach, Mexico

This beach, also known as Playa del Amor, is located on the Marietas Islands in Mexico. After an hour-long boat ride northwest from the coast of Puerto Vallarta, you can access the beach two ways.

“There is approximately six feet of space above water level, so visitors can arrive at the beach by swimming or kayaking,” noted Atlas Obscura.

High stone walls surround this beach, creating a cave-like setting filled with white sand and clear water. Plenty of tourist companies offer excursions to reach the beach, so you’ll be prepared and safe while exploring.

Explore4 family travel destinations that are both affordable and exciting

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RON JOHNSON

State amends Rivian’s incentive agreement to reflect delayed timeline2h ago

Credit: TNS

Norfolk Southern names public engagement chief for East Palestine, Ohio
12m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

GDOT: Prepare for extended bridge closure after I-285 crash in Sandy Springs
16m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Miscount inflated number of Georgia medical marijuana patients
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Miscount inflated number of Georgia medical marijuana patients
2h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Forsyth arena clears procedural speed bump, moves to county leaders
1h ago
The Latest

One of Georgia’s highest ranked beaches is actually a lakeside getaway
38m ago
3 Southern beaches not overrun with people
44m ago
5 must-hike mountain trails in Georgia
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cubs broadcasters don’t take kindly to delay to celebrate Acuña
3h ago
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 65 FBS games
19m ago
Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s trip to Miami
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top