4 Georgia facilities make Newsweek’s list of best maternity hospitals in U.S.

Newsweek’s ranking of America’s best maternity hospitals includes four in Georgia.
The list names the top 350 hospitals divided into two categories: five ribbon (161 hospitals) and four ribbon (189 hospitals). Facilities are listed alphabetically within each category, and all four Georgia institutions received four ribbons.
Newsweek based its ranking on three sources: an online survey in which maternity health care professionals were asked to recommend maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data.
The four Georgia hospitals, in alphabetical order, are:
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
This Vidalia facility “provides comprehensive care for expectant mothers, from labor and delivery to postpartum care,” according to its website. “We also offer dedicated high-risk pregnancy rooms for women who require extra monitoring and attention prior to childbirth.”
Families can take a virtual tour to view the women’s unit, including triage, labor and delivery, mother-baby, high-risk pregnancy and dedicated operating rooms, plus the recovery area, NICU and gift shop.
Northside Hospital Atlanta
About 25,000 babies were born at Northside hospitals in 2020, according to the hospital’s website. “For more than a generation, Northside Hospital in Atlanta has been the undisputed leader in maternity and newborn services, delivering more babies than any other single hospital in the United States.”
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
According to Piedmont’s website, the facility has delivered more than 100,000 babies in the past century. Piedmont says it offers everything from classes and support groups to lactation specialists and “highly specialized experts.”
The hospital’s private Labor-Delivery-Recovery suites have state of the art equipment, private bathrooms and a sleeping area for co-parenting.
Tanner Medical Center
This Carrollton facility has been serving west Georgia and east Alabama since 1949, its website states.
Tanner focuses on moms and babies from prenatal to postpartum care, ensuring everyone is happy and healthy from conception until delivery — and beyond. Should a problem arise, the hospital provides NICU services, too.
For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.
About the Author