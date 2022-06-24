4 Georgia facilities make Newsweek’s list of best maternity hospitals in U.S.

Families can take a virtual tour to view the women’s unit, including triage, labor and delivery, mother-baby, high-risk pregnancy and dedicated operating rooms, plus the recovery area, NICU and gift shop.

Northside Hospital Atlanta

About 25,000 babies were born at Northside hospitals in 2020, according to the hospital’s website. “For more than a generation, Northside Hospital in Atlanta has been the undisputed leader in maternity and newborn services, delivering more babies than any other single hospital in the United States.”

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

According to Piedmont’s website, the facility has delivered more than 100,000 babies in the past century. Piedmont says it offers everything from classes and support groups to lactation specialists and “highly specialized experts.”

The hospital’s private Labor-Delivery-Recovery suites have state of the art equipment, private bathrooms and a sleeping area for co-parenting.

Tanner Medical Center

This Carrollton facility has been serving west Georgia and east Alabama since 1949, its website states.

Tanner focuses on moms and babies from prenatal to postpartum care, ensuring everyone is happy and healthy from conception until delivery — and beyond. Should a problem arise, the hospital provides NICU services, too.

