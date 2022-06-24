ajc logo
X

4 Georgia facilities make Newsweek’s list of best maternity hospitals in U.S.

Combined ShapeCaption
Essential Vitamins for Expecting Moms

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
All four facilities received four-ribbon status after analysis

Newsweek’s ranking of America’s best maternity hospitals includes four in Georgia.

The list names the top 350 hospitals divided into two categories: five ribbon (161 hospitals) and four ribbon (189 hospitals). Facilities are listed alphabetically within each category, and all four Georgia institutions received four ribbons.

Explore5 highest paying nursing jobs right now

Newsweek based its ranking on three sources: an online survey in which maternity health care professionals were asked to recommend maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data.

The four Georgia hospitals, in alphabetical order, are:

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital

This Vidalia facility “provides comprehensive care for expectant mothers, from labor and delivery to postpartum care,” according to its website. “We also offer dedicated high-risk pregnancy rooms for women who require extra monitoring and attention prior to childbirth.”

Families can take a virtual tour to view the women’s unit, including triage, labor and delivery, mother-baby, high-risk pregnancy and dedicated operating rooms, plus the recovery area, NICU and gift shop.

Northside Hospital Atlanta

About 25,000 babies were born at Northside hospitals in 2020, according to the hospital’s website. “For more than a generation, Northside Hospital in Atlanta has been the undisputed leader in maternity and newborn services, delivering more babies than any other single hospital in the United States.”

ExploreHow Northside's extern program is preparing future nurses
ExploreSisters come full circle at Northside labor and delivery

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

According to Piedmont’s website, the facility has delivered more than 100,000 babies in the past century. Piedmont says it offers everything from classes and support groups to lactation specialists and “highly specialized experts.”

The hospital’s private Labor-Delivery-Recovery suites have state of the art equipment, private bathrooms and a sleeping area for co-parenting.

Tanner Medical Center

This Carrollton facility has been serving west Georgia and east Alabama since 1949, its website states.

Tanner focuses on moms and babies from prenatal to postpartum care, ensuring everyone is happy and healthy from conception until delivery — and beyond. Should a problem arise, the hospital provides NICU services, too.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Why Brian Kemp is key to the Trump grand jury probe 59m ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
16h ago
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
16h ago
Tech’s Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher get pro opportunities
1h ago
The Latest
What to do if your sunburn starts to peel
20h ago
5 highest paying nursing jobs right now
10 ways to prevent a hot car death
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top