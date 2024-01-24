3 teas doctors recommend to treat a sore throat

BreakingNews
The cold and flu season brings many irritants, from stuffy noses to headaches, fever and sore throats. While over-the-counter medications can help tame fever and unclog a stuffy nose — to soothe a sore throat, we tend to lean toward drinking tea.

“True teas, like your typical black or green brews, can soothe a sore throat. But you’ll get more powerful relief by opting for an herbal brew instead,” Woman’s World wrote.

When treating a problem, whether it be for inflammation, a virus or allergies, getting the right tea can help in the recovery process. Here are three highly recommended by doctors and what they work best with:

For inflammation

Green teas contain many plant-based compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

“The specific polyphenol responsible for many of these effects is called epigallocatechin-3-gallate, or EGCG,” said Sonali Ruder, DO, an ER doctor. “EGCG has anti-inflammatory effects that help reduce throat inflammation, providing symptomatic relief.”

According to a 2017 study, drinking green tea may improve cognition, mood and brain function.

For a virus

“Virus-related sore throats, such as those caused by the cold, flu, and COVID-19, respond well to herbal teas like elderberry,” Carmelita Lombera, RDN, told Woman’s World. “The warm steam helps to loosen up congested airways and help you feel better. Elderberry tea also contains phenolic compounds that have antimicrobial and antiviral effects.”

Elderberry tea can detox and cleanse the body and reduce inflammation while treating fevers.

For allergies

Slippery elm tea contains properties called mucilage. According to VeryWell, it’s “a type of fiber that forms a gel-like substance when it’s put in water.” It’s said to have many health benefits, from helping with allergies to constipation, stomach ulcers, skin conditions and sore throats.

“It creates a protective coating in your throat, thus soothing the symptoms of a sore throat caused by physical irritants such as pollen, smoke or pollution,” Ruder said.

