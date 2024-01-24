3 teas doctors recommend to treat a sore throat

The cold and flu season brings many irritants, from stuffy noses to headaches, fever and sore throats. While over-the-counter medications can help tame fever and unclog a stuffy nose — to soothe a sore throat, we tend to lean toward drinking tea.

“True teas, like your typical black or green brews, can soothe a sore throat. But you’ll get more powerful relief by opting for an herbal brew instead,” Woman’s World wrote.

When treating a problem, whether it be for inflammation, a virus or allergies, getting the right tea can help in the recovery process. Here are three highly recommended by doctors and what they work best with: