4 tips to help protect you from viruses

“Wellstar is experiencing a significant surge in patient volumes in our Emergency Departments, Urgent Care Centers, and Primary Care/Pediatric practices — primarily due to COVID-19, the flu, and RSV,” a spokesperson for Wellstar told 11Alive at the beginning of the month.

Here are four tips to help protect you from viruses:

Maintain good health hygiene by washing your hands and keeping hand sanitizer close. Avoid touching your face and mouth until after your hands are disinfected.

Boost your immune system with a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly and get sleep.

Have nasal sprays, vaccinations and face masks on hand to help increase respiratory health.

Keep clean surfaces and spaces at both work and home.

While RSV, COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms, there are differences between the three.