BreakingNews
Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci pleads guilty in gang case, gets 10 years in prison
Pulse

4 tips to help protect you from viruses

By
50 minutes ago

According to recent data, flu and COVID-19 rates are soaring.

“COVID cases have increased by about 50% since last week, hospitalizations are up 75%, and deaths have risen by 10%,” epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek told the Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 10. “The most recent booster is thought to provide protection.”

ExploreNurse creates app to help peers manage anxiety

Georgia hospitals are experiencing serious overcrowding.

“Wellstar is experiencing a significant surge in patient volumes in our Emergency Departments, Urgent Care Centers, and Primary Care/Pediatric practices — primarily due to COVID-19, the flu, and RSV,” a spokesperson for Wellstar told 11Alive at the beginning of the month.

Here are four tips to help protect you from viruses:

Maintain good health hygiene by washing your hands and keeping hand sanitizer close. Avoid touching your face and mouth until after your hands are disinfected.

Boost your immune system with a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly and get sleep.

Have nasal sprays, vaccinations and face masks on hand to help increase respiratory health.

Keep clean surfaces and spaces at both work and home.

ExploreTikTok: Sleepy girl mocktail might help you fall asleep

While RSV, COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms, there are differences between the three.

ajc.com

Credit: National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

icon to expand image

Credit: National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top