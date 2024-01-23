4 tips to help protect you from viruses

According to recent data, flu and COVID-19 rates are soaring.
“COVID cases have increased by about 50% since last week, hospitalizations are up 75%, and deaths have risen by 10%,” epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek told the Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 10. “The most recent booster is thought to provide protection.”
Georgia hospitals are experiencing serious overcrowding.
“Wellstar is experiencing a significant surge in patient volumes in our Emergency Departments, Urgent Care Centers, and Primary Care/Pediatric practices — primarily due to COVID-19, the flu, and RSV,” a spokesperson for Wellstar told 11Alive at the beginning of the month.
Here are four tips to help protect you from viruses:
Maintain good health hygiene by washing your hands and keeping hand sanitizer close. Avoid touching your face and mouth until after your hands are disinfected.
Boost your immune system with a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly and get sleep.
Have nasal sprays, vaccinations and face masks on hand to help increase respiratory health.
Keep clean surfaces and spaces at both work and home.
While RSV, COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms, there are differences between the three.
Credit: National Foundation for Infectious Diseases
