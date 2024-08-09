3 risks an optometrist says she will never take with her eyes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 93 million adults in the United States are at high risk for serious vision loss, with only half visiting an eye doctor in the past year.

Often, in the pursuit of beauty, our eyes take center stage.

Dr. Jennifer Tsai, a board-certified optometrist based in Manhattan, is bridging the gap between eye health and beauty. Through a series of TikTok videos, Tsai draws from her clinical experience and medical training to educate her audience. In a recent video, she highlights things she would personally never do around her eyes.

Get lash extensions

Lash extensions may enhance your eyes, but they come with significant risks. Tsai warns of potential lash loss, sties and infections associated with these beauty treatments. TikTok user @lexmakeupxo commented on the video, “You lost me at lash extensions,” to which Tsai advised, “it’s never a no, but take some breaks please!”

Skip makeup removal

Leaving eye makeup on overnight is a common but harmful habit. Tsai stresses the importance of double-cleansing around the eyes to remove all traces of makeup. Skipping this step can lead to clogged oil glands, resulting in long-term dryness and other eye-related issues.

Swim with contact lenses

Whether you’re in a pool, lake or hot tub, swimming with contact lenses is a definite no-no, according to Tsai. When you do so, you’re increasing your risk of acanthamoeba keratitis, a rare but severe infection that can lead to vision loss. This condition occurs when the organism acanthamoeba, commonly found in water, becomes trapped between the lens and your eye.

By avoiding these practices, you can significantly reduce the risk of eye infections, irritations and long-term damage.

