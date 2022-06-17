ajc logo
New study uncovers links between eye health, diet and lifespan

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A new study by the Buck Institute has found a link between one’s sleep-wake cycle, diet, lifespan and eye health.

“Our study argues that it is more than correlation: dysfunction of the eye can actually drive problems in other tissues,” said Pabjaj Kapahi, Ph.D., a lead author of the study.

The studies also show eye disorders and poor health usually come hand in hand — as eye problems seem to correlate to the body’s circadian rhythm, the natural process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

“Staring at computer and phone screens, and being exposed to light pollution well into the night are conditions very disturbing for circadian clocks,” Kapahi said. “It messes up protection for the eye and that could have consequences beyond just the vision, damaging the rest of the body and the brain.”

Kapahli’s lab is known for demonstrating how fasting and caloric restriction can improve many functions of the body.

“We are now showing that not only does fasting improve eyesight, but the eye actually plays a role in influencing lifespan.”

About the Author

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

