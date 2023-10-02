Piedmont Henry to build $215 million patient tower expansion

The current facility is ‘often at capacity’
Pulse
By
35 minutes ago
X

Piedmont Henry Hospital has received approval from the Piedmont Board of Directors for a $215 million expansion. The health care provider announced on Sept. 20 that the project will include a new patient tower featuring 95 inpatient rooms. Construction on the new tower is expected to begin in early 2024 and to be completed within two-and-half years.

As part of the expansion, the hospital will have a new bed license for 355 total beds. Additional surface-level parking will be provided on site, as well as three new operating room suites.

ExploreEmory University receives $17.5 million to work with CDC as ‘innovation performer’ on outbreak forecasting

“We are often at capacity now and this expansion will help us serve our patients, and the community, better,” David Kent, CEO of Piedmont Henry, said a press release. “We have grown with Henry County, and we will continue to grow to continue providing world-class, patient-centered care to the communities we serve well into the future.”

The expansion of the hospital’s operating room is expected to reduce wait times for patients having “high end surgical procedures.” The additional patient rooms are also expected to improve wait times in the emergency department.

“We take the responsibility of caring for our patients and the residents of this community very seriously,” Kent said. “We’ve made a lot of progress over the past few years. In addition to being designated a Level III Trauma Center, we’ve increased our use of robotic assisted surgery, brought in world-class physicians, and maximized space, both on campus and adjacent, to provide safe, high-quality care. An expansion of this magnitude is the next step for us.”

ExploreEmory School of Nursing partners with Georgia Nursing Leadership Coalition to address nursing shortage

Piedmont Healthcare does not anticipate the multi-year construction project to have any impact on patient and visitor access to Piedmont Henry. However, the health care provider did warn that there may be a “limited disruption” to parking in the area and patients will be asked to arrive a few minutes early for scheduled appointments once the construction begins.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp makes push to limit ‘frivolous’ lawsuits a key 2024 priority2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT
Major delays on I-20 West after multivehicle crash in Douglas
26m ago

Credit: NYT

Groups warn attacks on prospective jurors in Trump trial could escalate
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

SWAT team called to Capitol View home after man found shot in driveway
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

SWAT team called to Capitol View home after man found shot in driveway
1h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
4h ago
The Latest

Halloween brings Haunted Seas to Georgia Aquarium
1h ago
‘Move For Grady’ fundraiser will return to downtown Atlanta next year
1h ago
5 pieces of advice from experienced nurses to new nurses
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘A little bit magical’: Scenes from Jimmy Carter’s birthday - Story, many photos
17h ago
Editorial Board’s view: There are far too many jail deaths in Fulton County
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top