‘Move For Grady’ fundraiser will return to downtown Atlanta next year

The annual Move For Grady fundraiser — formerly known as VeloCity Atlanta — is returning to downtown Atlanta next year. Grady Health System announced on Thursday that the ride, run and walk fundraiser will take place within Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium on April 27, 2024.

Featuring four cycle distances and three options for both running and walking, the event will support participants “at all levels of fitness.” All proceeds from the event will go towards Grady Health Systems to ensure “everyone in our community has equitable access to quality healthcare.” First held within downtown Atlanta in 2018 under the VeloCity Atlanta moniker, Move For Grady moved to Chattahoochee Hills following the pandemic.

“Move For Grady is a great way for everyone in Atlanta to show their support for Grady, celebrate their own fitness, and have a lot of fun,” Grady Health Foundation president Joselyn Butler Baker said in a press release. “We are excited to be bringing this event back downtown and even more so about this great partnership with another incredible Atlanta institution – Georgia State. We are confident that by coming back to the city, even more people will choose to Move For Grady and help ensure that everyone in our community has access to quality care.”

Participants will have a number of options to choose from come event day. There are 62, 20, 11, and 5-mile cycling distances, as well as 10K and 5K options for walking and running. There will also be a competitive one-mile race.

“We were thrilled when Grady approached us about serving as the home for this annual event,” Georgia State University president Brian Blake said in a press release. “We are neighbors in downtown Atlanta, rely upon their services for many of our students, and are working closely together to address our community’s nursing shortage through expanded education and training. Move For Grady is a great way for us to grow our partnership for the betterment of our entire community.”

Those interested in registering for the event can do so here.

