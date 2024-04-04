BreakingNews
CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
Health News

‘Ghee’ whiz, this clarified butter sounds healthy. Is it, though?

Although ghee is recognized for some health benefits, experts say it should be used in moderation

By
17 minutes ago

As of late, ghee has been TikTok’s go-to source for cooking and toast. While it’s been around for decades, paleo, keto and other Western diets have helped increase its popularity.

But what is ghee, exactly?

It’s a clarified butter made from buffalo or cow milk and is most commonly used in South Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine.

Although it’s in the butter family, it’s made by heating butter, and letting the liquid and milk parts separate from the fat. The milk is then caramelized, becoming a solid, and the remaining oil is ghee.

Explore‘Oatzempic Challenge’: Does TikTok’s latest weight loss trend work?

Risks and benefits

The golden product that’s created is lactose-free, has a higher smoke point — which means it doesn’t burn as quickly as butter — and produces less acrylamide, a chemical known to increase the risk of cancer.

Some other benefits include:

  • Anti-inflammatory
  • Combats obesity
  • Helps heal wounds, strengthen skin and increase collagen
  • Supports digestive health

While ghee has some heart health benefits because of its concentrations of monounsaturated omega-3s, it can also increase the risk of heart disease because of its high concentration of saturated fats.

Ghee and butter profiles

Ghee and butter have many similarities when it comes to nutrition profiles, and both should be used in moderation. Per tablespoon, ghee is higher in calories and fat than butter and is slightly higher in vitamin A. They both have conjugated linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated fat that may help protect against heart disease and certain types of cancer, and support weight loss.

ExploreOscar Mayer adds meatless hot dogs, sausages to its plant-based line
Ghee V Butter - Very Well Health

Credit: Ghee vs Butter - Very Well Health

icon to expand image

Credit: Ghee vs Butter - Very Well Health

Although ghee is recognized for its health benefits, it — much like butter — should be consumed in moderation because of the high fat content.

“Either way, you’ll want to check with your doctor before trying something new, as everybody’s tolerance level and allergic responses are different,” registered dietitian Caroline Thomason told USA Today.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
911 callers left waiting on hold across metro Atlanta

Credit: CP Group

BREAKING
CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
31m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman found shot to death inside SUV at SW Atlanta gas station
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Gulch’s aging infrastructure adds complexity to Centennial Yards
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Gulch’s aging infrastructure adds complexity to Centennial Yards
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Meet the third graders trying to bring longer recess to Cobb County schools
The Latest

Credit: AP

What Georgians need to know about the latest case of bird flu
1h ago
Promoting a vaccine that prevents some cancers is a new focus in Georgia
Medical marijuana helps Georgians with pain, but not all can afford it
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
After weird start on road, Braves come home with chance to get on roll
Here’s a recipe to try from the newest Atlanta James Beard finalists from Talat Market