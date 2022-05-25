ajc logo
2022 starting nursing salaries by state: Here’s where Georgia stands

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
Here’s what these healthcare workers are making in the Peach State.

If you are considering a career in nursing, it is important to note that the average starting salary for the field varies significantly depending on the state. Georgia registered nurses, unfortunately, are ranked #44 in the country, according to nurse.org. If you want to beef up your paycheck, it might be time to take a trip to the Aloha State.

The average new registered nurse graduate in the United States can expect to take home $65,775 a year as of April 26, 2022, according to salary.com. That being said, the range can fluctuate significantly — reaching as high as $75,196 and dipping as low as $59,002.

Registered nurses are making the most money starting out in Hawaii, where Zip Recruiter reports that RNs are making $69,684 annually. Registered nurses starting out in Mississippi are being paid the least, taking home $48,150 a year. Georgia lies on the wrong side of that $21,534 salary swing gap in the 44th spot, where beginning nurses make $51,237 yearly.

According to nurse.org, the factors playing the largest roles on starting pay for RNs include education, geographic area, certifications, special skills and years of work experience. Generally speaking, nurses working in major metropolitan areas will receive higher salaries than those working in rural areas.

The organization said nurses looking to increase their starting pay should consider getting certifications and consider targeting opportunities that require working nights and weekends, where pay is often higher.

Here is how every state ranks for average nurse starting salaries, as provided by ZipRecruiter.com:

StateAnnual Salary
Hawaii$69,684
Massachusetts$69,671
Rhode Island$67,272
North Dakota$66,020
Alaska$65,636
Nevada$65,117
Washington$64,574
South Dakota$64,092
Oregon$63,396
New York$63,037
Maryland$62,478
Nebraska$61,302
New Hampshire$60,902
Virginia$60,497
Colorado$59,099
South Carolina$59,069
Delaware$58,446
California$58,183
Vermont$57,340
Kentucky$57,057
Oklahoma$56,975
Wyoming$56,470
Connecticut$56,081
Arkansas$55,711
Illinois$55,410
Michigan$55,407
West Virginia$54,790
Idaho$54,580
Maine$54,111
New Jersey$54,053
Missouri$53,979
Pennsylvania$53,863
Montana$53,665
Arizona$53,113
Minnesota$52,946
Tennessee$52,848
Texas$52,781
Indiana$52,772
Wisconsin$52,510
Ohio$52,466
Utah$51,864
Kansas$51,403
Louisiana$51,348
Georgia$51,237
Iowa$50,660
North Carolina$50,337
Alabama$50,039
New Mexico$49,879
Florida$48,292
Mississippi$48,150

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

