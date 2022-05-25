2022 starting nursing salaries by state: Here’s where Georgia stands

The average new registered nurse graduate in the United States can expect to take home $65,775 a year as of April 26, 2022, according to salary.com. That being said, the range can fluctuate significantly — reaching as high as $75,196 and dipping as low as $59,002.

Registered nurses are making the most money starting out in Hawaii, where Zip Recruiter reports that RNs are making $69,684 annually. Registered nurses starting out in Mississippi are being paid the least, taking home $48,150 a year. Georgia lies on the wrong side of that $21,534 salary swing gap in the 44th spot, where beginning nurses make $51,237 yearly.