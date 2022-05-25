2022 starting nursing salaries by state: Here’s where Georgia stands

If you are considering a career in nursing, it is important to note that the average starting salary for the field varies significantly depending on the state. Georgia registered nurses, unfortunately, are ranked #44 in the country, according to nurse.org. If you want to beef up your paycheck, it might be time to take a trip to the Aloha State.
The average new registered nurse graduate in the United States can expect to take home $65,775 a year as of April 26, 2022, according to salary.com. That being said, the range can fluctuate significantly — reaching as high as $75,196 and dipping as low as $59,002.
Registered nurses are making the most money starting out in Hawaii, where Zip Recruiter reports that RNs are making $69,684 annually. Registered nurses starting out in Mississippi are being paid the least, taking home $48,150 a year. Georgia lies on the wrong side of that $21,534 salary swing gap in the 44th spot, where beginning nurses make $51,237 yearly.
According to nurse.org, the factors playing the largest roles on starting pay for RNs include education, geographic area, certifications, special skills and years of work experience. Generally speaking, nurses working in major metropolitan areas will receive higher salaries than those working in rural areas.
The organization said nurses looking to increase their starting pay should consider getting certifications and consider targeting opportunities that require working nights and weekends, where pay is often higher.
Here is how every state ranks for average nurse starting salaries, as provided by ZipRecruiter.com:
|State
|Annual Salary
|Hawaii
|$69,684
|Massachusetts
|$69,671
|Rhode Island
|$67,272
|North Dakota
|$66,020
|Alaska
|$65,636
|Nevada
|$65,117
|Washington
|$64,574
|South Dakota
|$64,092
|Oregon
|$63,396
|New York
|$63,037
|Maryland
|$62,478
|Nebraska
|$61,302
|New Hampshire
|$60,902
|Virginia
|$60,497
|Colorado
|$59,099
|South Carolina
|$59,069
|Delaware
|$58,446
|California
|$58,183
|Vermont
|$57,340
|Kentucky
|$57,057
|Oklahoma
|$56,975
|Wyoming
|$56,470
|Connecticut
|$56,081
|Arkansas
|$55,711
|Illinois
|$55,410
|Michigan
|$55,407
|West Virginia
|$54,790
|Idaho
|$54,580
|Maine
|$54,111
|New Jersey
|$54,053
|Missouri
|$53,979
|Pennsylvania
|$53,863
|Montana
|$53,665
|Arizona
|$53,113
|Minnesota
|$52,946
|Tennessee
|$52,848
|Texas
|$52,781
|Indiana
|$52,772
|Wisconsin
|$52,510
|Ohio
|$52,466
|Utah
|$51,864
|Kansas
|$51,403
|Louisiana
|$51,348
|Georgia
|$51,237
|Iowa
|$50,660
|North Carolina
|$50,337
|Alabama
|$50,039
|New Mexico
|$49,879
|Florida
|$48,292
|Mississippi
|$48,150
