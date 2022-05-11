Filmmaker to Georgia nurses: ‘I am in such awe of what you do’

“I know that this is a celebratory day for you, and I won’t spend too much time on COVID. But I think it’s really important that we acknowledge and recognize what you’ve been through and how dramatic it’s really been,” she said. “I don’t think we could have ever imagined that we’d still be going through this.”

When the pandemic hit, Jones and her crew were nearly finished with a project titled, “In Case of Emergency,” in which they were capturing footage in emergency rooms across the country. “The idea being that what’s going on in the country is reflected in our emergency departments” she said.

She decided to return to one emergency room to capture what the staff faced as one COVID patient after another began arriving.

“The innovation and the creativity that came forward during this time is just amazing,” Jones said. “I mean, I watched them turn a waiting room into a treatment room overnight.”

She also shared stories of how nurses’ simple acts of kindness or words of hope made all the difference to their patients — in one instance even helping a drug-addicted young man turn his life around and begin helping others.

“I think it’s important that we acknowledge all of you for everything that you’ve done to get us through this period of time,” Jones concluded, “and I do hope that you take time to care for yourselves.”

Read more about the nurses honored at this year’s ceremony:

Shannan Browning, Piedmont Healthcare

Lauren DePietro, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Sarah Harper, Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Rose Horton, Emory Healthcare

Damar Lewis, Northside Hospital Duluth

Gina Papa, Clarkston Community Health Center

Deepa Patel, Wellstar Shared Services

Andrew Perea, Kaiser Permanente

Cherish Ramirez, Piedmont Healthcare

Julie Singleton, Northeast Georgia Health System

Denise Ray, Piedmont Healthcare: Nurse Leader Award