11 Georgia nurses to be inducted into prestigious Academy of Nursing

1 hour ago

In a significant recognition of their contributions to health care, 11 Georgia nurses will be inducted into the American Academy of Nursing’s 2024 Class of Fellows. This group includes faculty members, doctoral students and nursing leaders from Emory Healthcare and other institutions.

“Induction into the Academy represents the highest honor in nursing. Earning the FAAN (Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing) credential is a significant recognition of one’s accomplishments and signifies the future impact they will make in collaboration with their colleagues in the Academy,” academy president Linda D. Scott said in a news release.

The induction ceremony will take place Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, during the academy’s annual Health Policy Conference in Washington.

The Georgia nurses being inducted are:

  • Glenna S. Brewster, Ph.D., RN, FNP-BC: Emory University
  • C. Renee Byfield, MS, RN, FNP, C-EFM: Institute for Perinatal Quality Improvement
  • Ethan Cicero, Ph.D., RN: Emory University
  • Pamela R. Cromer, DNP, FNP-BC, FAANP: Augusta University
  • Carrie M. McDermott, Ph.D., RN, APRN, ACNS-BC: Emory Healthcare
  • Chinomso U. Nwozichi, Ph.D., RN, CMSRN: Kennesaw State University
  • Quyen T. Phan, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC: Emory University
  • Courtney J. Pitts, DNP, MPH, FNP-BC, FAANP: Emory University
  • Mary Dioise Ramos, Ph.D., RN, CNE: Kennesaw State University
  • David A. Reinhart, DNP, MBA, RN, CNOR: Emory Healthcare
  • Irene Yang, Ph.D., RN: Emory University
These Georgia nurses will join a select group of inductees from 37 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and 14 countries. Together, they will contribute to the academy’s mission of improving health outcomes and achieving health equity through nursing leadership, innovation and science.

