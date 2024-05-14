Nursing is more than a job

Others who inspire have arranged and paid for the funeral of a homeless man who had been under their care, rushed to help deliver a baby that wouldn’t wait, and stopped to help a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

A critical care nurse at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville helped to reinvigorate a patient recovering from a cardiovascular stay. Noticing that his spirits were low, she took him on a “field trip” to one of the hospital’s outside gardens so he could feel the sun and breathe the fresh air. That little extra care had him recommitted to his recovery, said hospital officials.

Today, we share stories of some amazing nurses who go above and beyond for their patients. The timing is right. May is National Nurses Month.

Mackenzie Grillo

Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center.

Dec. 3, 2023, is a day that Mackenzie Grillo, a nurse in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, will never forget.

She was walking to work when she heard a commotion in one of the hospital’s parking decks. A tiny baby was ready to be welcomed into the world and needed some help.

Grillo told the parking attendant to contact the hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit.

But Grillo, a 17-year nursing veteran and mother of three, quickly realized the baby wasn’t going to be kept waiting. She rushed in to help with the delivery.

“I was extremely nervous, but I knew I had to help in any way I could,” she said. “From one mom to another, she needed support, and I was happy to lend a hand.”

Moments later, a healthy baby boy was born in that parking lot near Labor and Delivery.

“Witnessing the beginning of a sweet little baby’s life was awe-inspiring,” Grillo said.

In her nursing career, Grillo has been conditioned to expect the unexpected.

“This situation was unique,” she said, “given that my area of specialty is cardiology. I do not typically deliver babies.”

Grillo’s children were so excited to hear about Mom’s unusual day at work.

“My children were over the moon, excited that their mom had helped deliver a baby,” she said.

“Once they heard the circumstances, they were proud of their mom for being able to help.”

Grillo found her own positive takeaways from the experience.

“This experience was one of many that reaffirmed my decision to enter healthcare as a profession,” she said. “I am so fortunate to be able to make a living by providing care to other human beings at some of the most important times in their lives.”

It also reminded her of how amazing mothers are.

“Despite all of the stress and discomfort associated with delivering a baby, this mother was impressively strong,” Grillo said.

Bereavement and Family Support Services

Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville

Between the beeping monitors, the whispers of scared new parents, and the hurried footsteps of doctors and nurses, there exists a profound understanding of life’s fragile nature.

Nurses who are part of the Bereavement and Family Support Services at Northeast Georgia Medical Center probably know that as well as anyone. One of their jobs is to prepare the bodies of infants who have died for burial.

Now, they have a way to make that heartbreaking process just a little easier on the parents, many of whom they know don’t have or can’t afford nice clothes for their baby’s burial.

Brittany Shadburn, a nurse in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, saw a social media post about Feltman Brothers, makers of heirloom-quality baby clothes. Ben Friedman, president of Feltman Brothers, was helping fill this need for clothing at a hospital in another state. Would he be willing to make a similar donation for NGMC’s “angel babies?”

Friedman happily sent $1,500 worth of clothes with the wish that they “bring comfort and peace to families experiencing loss.”

Nursing team

Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton

A team of nurses rallied together to pay for funeral expenses for a homeless young man whom they had cared for frequently during the last few years.

The nurses at NGMC Braselton Hospital paid for his cremation and coordinated a small memorial to honor him.

The patient had been fighting a disease that wreaked havoc in his body. When he eventually lost his battle, nurses knew there wouldn’t be any funds for this young man to have the funeral he deserved.

During the service, they spent time with his mother and aunt to make sure things were as he would have wanted them. The team also invited anyone who knew the young man to come and pay respects.

“They exhibited all our core values during his multiple stays in our organization,” said Kalie Green, nursing communications specialist for Northeast Georgia Health Systems. “Their respectful compassion shines through as they impacted life’s most sacred moments for this patient and his family.”

Nurse Jennifer Fisher and the Emergency Department’s Community Outreach Committee

Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center

Jennifer Fisher, an assistant nurse manager at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, leads a team in the Emergency Department that performs small acts of kindness for patients and the community throughout the year.

They’ve cooked and delivered Thanksgiving dinner to the Receiving Hope Center, the state’s first residential intake center for trafficked young people. They’ve also held a book drive and an Easter basket drive for the center.

In addition, the committee has:

donated holiday gifts to seven families in the Emergency Department, making sure that the 18 children in the group received gifts from their wish lists;

participated in a coat drive for Marietta City Schools, in which more than 200 coats were donated;

peppered the front lawn of the Emergency Department in April for Child Abuse Awareness Month;

collect school supplies every year in July to donate to local schools.

“When you work as a nurse for over twenty-five years, you see the needs in the community firsthand,” Fisher said. “As the caretakers of our community, we realize this is where we live, work, and have families. But community means a lot of different things. To some, it can be your school, church, neighborhood, or work. But as nurses, we are the caretakers who want to help every person.”

Fisher said the outreach committee launched in 2021, and its members vote every year on projects for the coming year.

“We help not just in the ER but also in our neighborhoods,” she said.

Fisher said she’s learned from the committee’s work that “you truly never know what someone is struggling with.

“You should show compassion and kindness to everyone.”

Brittany Werkheiser

Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center

Emergency Department nurse Brittany Werkheiser volunteers in her spare time with Extra Special People, an organization for children and adults with special needs.

She’s beginning her third year with the organization, which launched for children and later expanded to include adults.

“ESP enriches your life, and you want everyone you meet to get involved,” said Werkheiser, who started her career in 2017 with Wellstar and moved to Kennestone Regional Medical Center in 2019.

She said she was drawn to help after hearing Jennifer Clemens, a NICU nurse at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, speak about her work with Extra Special People.

“She radiated joy and love for the participants she serves. She pulled me in and taught me everything she knew about this special population,” Werkheiser said. It has never left me. ESP transforms lives and offers experiences that no one else does. I feel thankful to be a part of it.”

Thanks to the flexibility of her job at Wellstar, she is able to volunteer at Extra People’s summer camp. Werkheiser’s five children, ages 2 to 10 pitch in as well, as they are able.

ESP is coming soon to Marietta, allowing Werkheiser to be more involved in the after-school programs and day camp in Cobb County.

“I never expected to add ‘summer camp nurse’ to my resume,” Werkheiser said. “This will be the third year I have had the privilege to volunteer with Extra Special People for summer camp. I’ve never been more proud.”

For more information about the camps, go to espyouandme.org.

Angela Geike

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Emergency room charge nurse Angela Geike came up with a way to help patients who had no clean clothes to wear when they went home.

Patients frequently come into the emergency department without appropriate clothing for weather conditions, said Alexis Scott, communications specialist with Piedmont Rockdale and Eastside hospitals. Sometimes their clothes are soiled by body fluids, or they have no clothing at all.

Geike recognized this problem and decided to do something about it. She came up with the ThreadEd Closet, an organized collection of clothing donations for all age groups to give to discharged patients who don’t have anything appropriate to wear home.

Before, these patients would be given paper-thin blue scrubs that are ‘one-size-fits-none,’ Scott said.

“Now, they can be discharged in normal clothing that is much more comfortable and much less see-through. It definitely makes a positive difference in patients’ lives.”

Julia Clark

Northside Atlanta Hospital

Nurse Julia Clark went above and beyond for her postpartum patient who was recovering from a C-section at Northside Atlanta Hospital.

The patient was in need of vital medications after delivery, including her pain and blood pressure medications. There were several obstacles in her way.

The mom was non-English speaking and had recently come to the United States prior to delivering the baby, so she did not have an established pharmacy and was unfamiliar with the process of getting a prescription filled.

It was also a major holiday, and many of the pharmacies were closed or had reduced hours.

Clinical supervisor Emily Gallagher said Clark spent time finding a pharmacy near the patient’s house and called them to ensure they had her medication in stock. She also researched on the GoodRx website to find discounts and coupons for the medications for her patient.

Clark also spent a great deal of time explaining to the patient’s care partner where to go, how to drop off the prescription and how much it should cost. Then she had the care partner go pick up the prescription and return to the hospital to further ensure that the patient would have the medications before being discharged home.

“The family was so thankful for Julie’s assistance and for ensuring that she got the medications she needed to have a healthy recovery from her deliver,” Gallagher said.

Jameson Cora

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Critical care nurse Jameson Cora’s quick response to an accident he witnessed away from the hospital helped prevent further injury to the victims.

Cora was on his way to work in the Piedmont Rockdale Hospital intensive care unit when he saw two pedestrians get hit by a car in an accident near the hospital.

The nurse stopped to secure the scene and stayed with the victims until EMS arrived.

Cora has previous EMT experience, and because of this, he knew he needed to secure the victims’ neck and spine to prevent further injury.