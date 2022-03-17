Zelensky Invokes Pearl Harbor and 9/11 During Appeal to US Congress for Military Aid

Zelensky Invokes Pearl Harbor and 9/11 , During Appeal to U.S. Congress , for Military Aid.Zelensky Invokes Pearl Harbor and 9/11 , During Appeal to U.S. Congress , for Military Aid.On March 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the United States Congress for urgent aid. .On March 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the United States Congress for urgent aid. .CNN reports that the virtual address highlights pressure on the U.S. to provide military assistance as Russia's invasion continues. .Zelensky reportedly invoked past U.S. tragedies like Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941and the attacks of September 11, 2001. .Zelensky reportedly invoked past U.S. tragedies like Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941and the attacks of September 11, 2001. .Friends, Americans, in your great history, you have pages that would allow you to understand Ukrainians, understand us now, when we need you right now, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, via CNN.Friends, Americans, in your great history, you have pages that would allow you to understand Ukrainians, understand us now, when we need you right now, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, via CNN.Zelensky's appeal was specifically for the U.S. and its allies to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine.Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people. We are asking for a reply to this terror from the whole world. To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people, is this too much to ask?, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, via CNN.Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people. We are asking for a reply to this terror from the whole world. To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people, is this too much to ask?, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, via CNN.CNN reports that many lawmakers in the U.S. are wary of declaring a no-fly zone, as it could lead to direct conflict between the U.S. and Russia. .CNN reports that many lawmakers in the U.S. are wary of declaring a no-fly zone, as it could lead to direct conflict between the U.S. and Russia. .However, Zelensky's speech is likely to spark renewed debate among U.S. lawmakers on what actions could be taken to best help Ukraine while still preventing war. .White House press secretary Jen Psaki cautioned that the Biden administration, "has to look at decisions that are made through the prism of what is in our national security interests and global security interests, and he continues to believe that a no-fly zone would be escalatory, could prompt a war with Russia."