Why FDA recalls are arriving weeks after food has been placed on grocery shelves

The FDA hasn’t met its food facility inspection goals since 2018, raising questions about the strength of food safety oversight in the U.S. As federal labs pause testing, alerts about recalls face delays and advisory committees are cut, concerns grow about the system’s ability to keep up. The AJC’s Koralie Barrau looks at how recent changes could shape the future of food safety and what consumers should know. Credits: AJC | Prelinger Archives | Getty Images | The White House | City of Minneapolis | The City of Independence, Missouri | National Archives | Coronet Instructional Films | City of Dearborn, Michigan | Motion Picture Service USDA | U.S. Food and Drug Administration | U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

