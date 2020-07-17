Wrong absentee ballots mailed to over 700 Georgia voters

The issue primarily affected 688 Democratic Party voters in Fulton County. There are no Republican Party runoffs in Fulton.

Statewide, election officials mailed replacement ballots to 732 Democratic Party voters and 10 Republican Party voters affected by the issue.

Voters could return the original nonpartisan ballots they were mailed, and those ballots would be counted.

But nonpartisan ballots only list races for superior court judges and school board members, along with special elections. They exclude partisan contests for sheriffs and district attorneys.

Election officials will only count one ballot from each voter.

Voters can apply for absentee ballots, find voting locations and review sample ballots on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.