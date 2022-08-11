Woman pleads not guilty to threatening Georgia judge in election case

The daughter of a former Republican congresswoman has pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging that she threatened a Georgia judge after he dismissed a lawsuit over the 2020 presidential election.
Erin Northup, a 43-year-old from Louisville, Ky., left a voicemail message with the judge’s office saying “There will be hangings. We will be coming after your family,” according to an arrest warrant. Northup entered a not guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court last week.
The expletive-filled call to the office of Superior Court Judge Brian Amero’s office came on the night he ruled against Donald Trump supporters, who wanted to unseal absentee ballots so they could look for fakes.
Amero’s ruling that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue came a day after state investigators reported to him that they looked — but didn’t find — any counterfeit ballots.
Credit: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Credit: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Northup, the daughter of former U.S. Rep. Anne Northup, faces two counts of terroristic threats for allegedly threatening to murder Amero and a court clerk.
Anne Northup represented the Louisville area as a Republican in Congress from 1997 to 2007, served as a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission from 2009 to 2012, and then was hired in 2013 as a lobbyist for the law firm of Rudy Giuliani, who is now Trump’s personal attorney.
An attorney for Erin Northup, Richard Schrade Jr., declined to comment Wednesday. Northup and her parents didn’t return messages seeking comment.
Court records don’t state why Northup, who wasn’t connected to the court case, called Amero’s office. Three ballot counts showed that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by about 12,000 votes.
“We are going to make your life a living hell since you’re not with the American people. You better recognize,” Northup said on the voicemail, according to a transcript of the call on Oct. 13, 2021 that was included in the arrest warrant.
Northup initially acknowledged the voicemail to authorities but then denied knowing about it, according to the warrant. She was arrested in Louisville two days after the call, and her father posted a $50,000 bond, according to Henry County court records.
About the Author