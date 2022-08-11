BreakingNews
Atlanta marks 100 homicide cases for 2022, days ahead of last year’s pace
Woman pleads not guilty to threatening Georgia judge in election case

Superior Court Judge Brian Amero rubs his head while listening to arguments during a hearing on the motion to dismiss the case of the review of Fulton County elections ballots to determine fraud at the Henry County Courthouse in McDonough, Monday, September 20, 2021. Judge Amero asked Georgia election investigators and the GBI to provide an update about any investigations into allegations of counterfeit ballots in last year’s presidential election. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Voicemail: ‘There will be hangings’

The daughter of a former Republican congresswoman has pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging that she threatened a Georgia judge after he dismissed a lawsuit over the 2020 presidential election.

Erin Northup, a 43-year-old from Louisville, Ky., left a voicemail message with the judge’s office saying “There will be hangings. We will be coming after your family,” according to an arrest warrant. Northup entered a not guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court last week.

The expletive-filled call to the office of Superior Court Judge Brian Amero’s office came on the night he ruled against Donald Trump supporters, who wanted to unseal absentee ballots so they could look for fakes.

Amero’s ruling that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue came a day after state investigators reported to him that they looked — but didn’t find — any counterfeit ballots.

Erin Northup, 43, of Louisville, Ky., was arrested on Oct. 15, 2021 on a warrant that alleged she threatened a Georgia judge who oversaw an election fraud case. Photo credit: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections

Credit: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections

Northup, the daughter of former U.S. Rep. Anne Northup, faces two counts of terroristic threats for allegedly threatening to murder Amero and a court clerk.

Anne Northup represented the Louisville area as a Republican in Congress from 1997 to 2007, served as a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission from 2009 to 2012, and then was hired in 2013 as a lobbyist for the law firm of Rudy Giuliani, who is now Trump’s personal attorney.

An attorney for Erin Northup, Richard Schrade Jr., declined to comment Wednesday. Northup and her parents didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Court records don’t state why Northup, who wasn’t connected to the court case, called Amero’s office. Three ballot counts showed that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

“We are going to make your life a living hell since you’re not with the American people. You better recognize,” Northup said on the voicemail, according to a transcript of the call on Oct. 13, 2021 that was included in the arrest warrant.

Northup initially acknowledged the voicemail to authorities but then denied knowing about it, according to the warrant. She was arrested in Louisville two days after the call, and her father posted a $50,000 bond, according to Henry County court records.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

