Woman pleads not guilty to threatening Georgia judge in election case

Northup, the daughter of former U.S. Rep. Anne Northup, faces two counts of terroristic threats for allegedly threatening to murder Amero and a court clerk.

Anne Northup represented the Louisville area as a Republican in Congress from 1997 to 2007, served as a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission from 2009 to 2012, and then was hired in 2013 as a lobbyist for the law firm of Rudy Giuliani, who is now Trump’s personal attorney.

An attorney for Erin Northup, Richard Schrade Jr., declined to comment Wednesday. Northup and her parents didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Court records don’t state why Northup, who wasn’t connected to the court case, called Amero’s office. Three ballot counts showed that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

“We are going to make your life a living hell since you’re not with the American people. You better recognize,” Northup said on the voicemail, according to a transcript of the call on Oct. 13, 2021 that was included in the arrest warrant.

Northup initially acknowledged the voicemail to authorities but then denied knowing about it, according to the warrant. She was arrested in Louisville two days after the call, and her father posted a $50,000 bond, according to Henry County court records.