Whos’ leading the money race in Georgia Governor election

If trying to challenge an incumbent was difficult enough, Jones has been burning through his cash. He has spent more than $500,000 of his haul. Meanwhile Kemp, who has been raising money for years and has the benefits of incumbency, has more than $9 million in the bank for the primary and eventual matchup against a Democrat.

The reason no major Democrats have announced is that Abrams is expected to run again. Abrams has a national profile and is a prolific fundraiser. The voting organization she founded in 2018 - Fair Fight PAC - has raised around $100 million. Georgia Republicans have started a “Stop Stacey” group even though she has not announced a run yet.