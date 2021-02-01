Kemp allies start ‘Stop Stacey’ group as possible 2022 rematch looms

The Fair Fight voting rights group she created has become a fundraising juggernaut, amassing nearly $100 million in the two years since she lost the gubernatorial vote to cement itself as by far the most dominant Democratic-supporting fundraising group in the state.

And she personally recruited Warnock to challenge and eventually oust Loeffler, a wealthy former financial executive who was hand-picked by Kemp to fill a vacant seat. Should she run, she’ll campaign in tandem with Warnock, who faces a 2022 election for a full six-year term.

‘We’ll get them back’

Kemp, meanwhile, is in need of reinforcements. Former President Donald Trump pressured Kemp to resign and promised to back a primary challenger after he refused his demands to illegally overturn the election, costing the governor support with fellow Republicans.

Governor Brian Kemp listens to a questions presented by a news reporter during a COVID-19 update press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, January 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Saturday underscored Kemp’s challenges. His approval rating stands at just 42% and his disapproval is at 51%. More than one-third of Republicans — 36% — disapprove of his performance. That’s more than quadrupled from the 8% of Republicans who held a dim view of Kemp in the AJC’s January 2020 poll.

“I plan on running in 2022. I’m not worried about any kind of primary fight. We’ll be victorious. I personally think it’s unnecessary,” Kemp told the AJC in a recent interview. “I hope at the end of the day people come our way, but if they don’t, we’ll get them back after a potential primary.”

Abrams, by contrast, is on more solid footing. According to the poll, about 51% of Georgians see the Democrat in a favorable light, including 10% of Republicans, while 41% view her unfavorably.

The Stop Stacey group will launch with seed funding of at six-figures from Kemp allies and will seek more financing from state and national Republicans hoping in hopes that rallying against Abrams can unite the fractured GOP.

It’s led by some of the same operatives who helped orchestrate Kemp’s 2018 victory but are no longer running his political strategy. Kemp recently hired a new team of consultants to shape his campaign, while his former network is behind the Stop Stacey group and others from outside.

The group’s website, StopStacey.org, echoes the messages that dominated Kemp’s 2018 bid, calling her a “radical leftist” and tying her to Hollywood elite and billionaire George Soros.

“She ‘flipped’ Georgia for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She delivered two Senate seats for Chuck Schumer. Now, she’s aiming for total control,” it reads. “We have to Stop Stacey and Save America before it’s too late!”

10/23/2018 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- Georgia Gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams and Republican candidate Brian Kemp greet each other before a live taping of the 2018 Gubernatorial debate for the Atlanta Press Club at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studio in Atlanta, Tuesday, October 23, 2018. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer