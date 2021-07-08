Vernon Jones says he’s raised $650K in 10 weeks to challenge Gov. Kemp

Ex-New York mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was in town last week to help Jones raise money. Jones, like Giuliani, has advanced Trump’s conspiracy theories that massive fraud prevented the former president from being re-elected last year.

Trump, who was beaten by Democrat Joe Biden, has criticized Kemp for not doing enough to overturn the election results in Georgia. The former president has not backed Jones, despite his regular attacks on Kemp. However, Jones expects more support from Trump’s inner circle.