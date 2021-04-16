Former Democratic lawmaker Vernon Jones to challenge Kemp in GOP primary

In recent weeks, Kemp has been a mainstay on conservative cable TV shows and enjoyed raucous receptions at grassroots meetings across the state, seemingly dissuading better-known Republican rivals such as former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, whom Trump once recruited to run.

What’s more, Jones must answer for a long history of controversy in public office that includes allegations of sexual assault that he has denied, along with votes that could alienate Republicans such as Jones’ 2019 vote against a strict anti-abortion measure that Kemp signed into law.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday warned that Kemp warned that the "cancel culture" and partisan activists would target other events and businesses.

Kemp’s allies are eager to portray a contrast between the state’s first lifelong Republican governor since Reconstruction and a party-switching Democrat who only endorsed Trump last year.

But Kemp still faces deep challenges with some elements of his party’s base mistrustful of him after Trump’s repeated attacks, as evidenced by a growing push to “censure” the governor in several county-level GOP conventions. And an expected rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams still looms for Kemp if he regains his party’s nomination.

A record of controversy

Though Jones’ endorsement of Trump in April 2020 captured headlines, it was far from surprising to partisans from both sides of the aisle who have long seen Jones as a uniquely polarizing figure in state politics.

Jones launched his political career in the early 1990s in the Georgia House before winning the first of two terms as DeKalb County’s chief executive officer in 2000. His stint was marked by controversy.

His administration shepherded rapid development and more than $350 million worth of funding for parks and infrastructure. But his angry outbursts and clashes with other local officials dominated headlines, as did more serious allegations.

For much of his second term in office, Jones battled an accusation of rape that he said was a consensual act between three partners. Prosecutors said at the time that they dropped the criminal investigation because the alleged victim didn’t want to go through the trauma of a trial. Her lawyer said she stood by the accusation.

And a wide-ranging special grand jury report released in 2013, after Jones left office, recommended an investigation against Jones and other DeKalb officials into possible bid-rigging and theft when he was chief executive, painting a picture of a culture of corruption that spanned from his office to workers and contractors in the watershed department.

Then-District Attorney Robert James later said that after a review of the grand jury’s findings, he found there wasn’t enough evidence to bring charges against Jones and several other officials highlighted in the report. Watchdog groups protested the decision.

While in political exile, Jones mounted unsuccessful runs for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House and DeKalb sheriff before his victory five years ago in a DeKalb-based House seat returned him to the state Capitol.

After he regained office, Jones quickly became a pariah to fellow Democrats as he aligned himself with Republicans on controversial measures, including co-sponsoring a proposal to crack down on unauthorized immigrants. His social media posts crackled with positive messages about Trump.

In March 2020, he called a fellow Democratic lawmaker an expletive and was accused of making transphobic comments to a Doraville City Council member who Jones said tried to draw a comparison between being Black and being gay.

After he endorsed Trump, Jones gained immense popularity among Trump supporters and began rubbing shoulders with state GOP officials who once vilified him.

Vernon Jones, then a Democratic legislator, crowd-surfs during an October rally in Macon supporting Republican Donald Trump's presidential reelection campaign.

He crowd-surfed at a Trump rally in October and was awarded a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention, where he said Democrats confine Black voters to a “mental plantation they’ve had us on for decades.” He also headlined “Stop the Steal” rallies and promoted fraudulent pro-Trump conspiracy theories, such as alleging the November election was “tainted.”

Once rumored to run for a lower-profile statewide post, Jones’ attention has shifted more recently to Kemp as more popular GOP figures have declined to challenge the governor.

In recent weeks, Jones’ social media feeds have filled with exaggerated pronouncements on Twitter, such as the false assertion that Trump would still be president if Jones were governor. He’s also held press conferences before sparse crowds railing against both Kemp and Abrams.

“The governor has failed in his leadership of the state of Georgia,” Jones said last week. “And what it sounds like is the people of Georgia want someone ready to fight for them, won’t back down, won’t back off and just stick like a pit bulldog.”