What to watch on the last day of Georgia’s 2022 lawmaking session

Members of the Senate throw torn paper in the air following Sine Die, legislative day 40, at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta on March 31, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
Tax cuts, racial education and elections among big pending issues

The grand finale of this year’s legislative session Monday will bring a frenzy of votes on some of Georgia’s most hotly debated issues.

Here’s a look at some of the bills that could receive final votes in the Republican-controlled General Assembly — or die until next year:

Tax cut: Legislators are haggling over how much to slash the state’s 5.75% income tax rate. Proposed tax rates range from 4.99% to 5.25%.

Race in schools: A bill to restrict discussions about race in schools is pending a final vote.

Elections: Proposals for GBI election fraud investigations and public inspections of paper ballots could be revived.

Abortion pill: Pregnant women could be required to see a doctor before being able to obtain the abortion pill.

Gambling: Voters would decide whether to allow sports betting if legislators back a referendum.

Medical marijuana: Lawmakers are trying to jump-start a program to distribute medical marijuana oil to registered patients.

Follow AJC.com for full coverage until the General Assembly adjourns around midnight.

Wrapping up: Georgia Legislature 2022

The last day of the 2022 Georgia Legislature, adjournment Sine Die, is scheduled for Monday April 4. Follow the AJC coverage on Twitter via @AJCGaPolitics and on Facebook at AJC Georgia Politics

Explore‘A day to put your seat belt on’: Sine Die at the Capitol

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

