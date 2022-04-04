What to watch on the last day of Georgia’s 2022 lawmaking session

The grand finale of this year’s legislative session Monday will bring a frenzy of votes on some of Georgia’s most hotly debated issues.
Here’s a look at some of the bills that could receive final votes in the Republican-controlled General Assembly — or die until next year:
Tax cut: Legislators are haggling over how much to slash the state’s 5.75% income tax rate. Proposed tax rates range from 4.99% to 5.25%.
Race in schools: A bill to restrict discussions about race in schools is pending a final vote.
Elections: Proposals for GBI election fraud investigations and public inspections of paper ballots could be revived.
Abortion pill: Pregnant women could be required to see a doctor before being able to obtain the abortion pill.
Gambling: Voters would decide whether to allow sports betting if legislators back a referendum.
Medical marijuana: Lawmakers are trying to jump-start a program to distribute medical marijuana oil to registered patients.
