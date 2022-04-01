Georgia Senate joins in push to slash the state income tax rate

Critics of the House version said 500,000 families would pay higher taxes under its plan because of other changes it made in tax law. Hufstetler said under the Senate version almost nobody would pay higher taxes.

The Senate measure would delay the phase-in of lowered rates any year the state doesn’t have enough money in reserve to pay for it, any year state tax collections don’t grow at least 3% or if collections are lower than any of the five previous years.

“This is a good tax cut that has been vetted out with the state economist and others,” Hufstetler said. “I think this is a responsible way to do it.”

The Senate proposal initially also capped how much the state would spend in the future on the film tax credit at $900 million a year. Probably more important for the industry, it would eliminate the ability of film companies to sell their tax credits.

Those provisions only lasted a few days as the film industry and its supporters worked against them. The Senate Rules Committee took them out of the bill Thursday.

The Senate and House will now negotiate a final tax cut plan. The 2022 session ends Monday.