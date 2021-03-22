Kemp signs small state income tax cut for many Georgians into law

The tax cut would be relatively small — less than $100 for a married couple filing jointly — but would cost the state $140 million a year.

Under the bill, the standard deduction for a single taxpayer would increase by $800, for a married couple filing a joint return, $1,100. Georgians who are over 65 or blind would get an additional $1,300 deduction. The new, higher deductions wouldn’t impact filers this year since they take effect in 2022.

“House Bill 593 will provide a tax break for hard-working Georgians when they need it,” Kemp said.

House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said, “This will benefit primarily lower- and middle-income families across this state.”

Kemp also signed a bill to increase the tax credit for families who adopt children from the foster care system.

Part of a package of legislation supported by Kemp to overhaul the state’s foster care system, House Bill 114 would increase the tax credit for families that adopt a child from foster care from $2,000 to $6,000 per year for five years. The measure passed unanimously.