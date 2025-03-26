‘We’re in constitutional peril,’ former U.S. Supreme Court clerk says

Then, Fred Smith Jr., a professor at Emory University School of Law, shares his thoughts about the tensions between the Trump administration and the courts.

The latest developments stem from a case surrounding the deportation of Venezulelan migrants and Trump’s call for a federal judge to be impeached. This led to a rare rebuke from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts.

“We’re in constitutional peril,” said Smith, who clerked for the U.S. Supreme Court. “But I’m not ready to say we’re in constitutional crisis.”

Finally, host Greg Bluestein shares an update from the Gold Dome on a long-debated religious liberty measure.

