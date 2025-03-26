‘We’re in constitutional peril,’ former U.S. Supreme Court clerk says

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discuss the latest headlines from our nation’s capital.
First up, a discussion about top Trump administration officials and the mistaken leak of attack plans in a group chat that included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff on Tuesday condemned the security breach during a hearing in Washington.
Then, Fred Smith Jr., a professor at Emory University School of Law, shares his thoughts about the tensions between the Trump administration and the courts.
The latest developments stem from a case surrounding the deportation of Venezulelan migrants and Trump’s call for a federal judge to be impeached. This led to a rare rebuke from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts.
“We’re in constitutional peril,” said Smith, who clerked for the U.S. Supreme Court. “But I’m not ready to say we’re in constitutional crisis.”
Credit: Courtesy photo
Credit: Courtesy photo
Finally, host Greg Bluestein shares an update from the Gold Dome on a long-debated religious liberty measure.
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can als
o tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.
Thursday on “Politically Georgia”: Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk to AJC columnist Geoff Duncan.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC
It’s not just Republicans. Democrats also get an earful at town halls
Republicans have been reluctant to hold town halls with frustrated voters. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams' event shows voters want to vent, regardless of who is listening.
The fallout from one of Brian Kemp’s top legislative priorities
Plus, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk to Ginny Lim, who went viral for confronting U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick at a town hall.
Kemp’s legal overhaul in Georgia sparks primary threats, political reprisals and a firing
The governor muscled his measure to limit lawsuits and bring down jury awards through the General Assembly last week after a yearslong fight.
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat
While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.
Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO
The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.