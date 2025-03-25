Politics
Ossoff, Warnock blast ‘reckless’ group text of Trump administration military planning

Ossoff called the leak ‘amateur hour,’ while Republicans were either quiet or more measured in their responses
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and U.S. national security adviser Michael Waltz arrive to speak with the media following meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in March. Waltz later included Rubio and Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, in a group chat on the Signal app about military actions in Yemen. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
15 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — News that the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic was included in a text thread with top Trump administration officials discussing sensitive military strategies sent a shock through the U.S. Capitol.

Many Republicans tried to downplay the potential national security implications or avoided weighing in altogether. But some, including U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, said they are troubled by what they have learned.

“It should have never happened,” the Tifton Republican, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, said.

Democrats, including both of Georgia’s senators, were much more pointed in their response.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said he read the article by Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg during his plane ride to Washington on Monday. He later blasted the Trump officials during an appearance on Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast.

“What absolute clowns,” Ossoff said. “Total amateur hour. Reckless. Dangerous.”

His counterpart, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, also said the actions were reckless and put service members at risk.

“I will be demanding answers from this administration on how this happened and what their plan is to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Warnock wrote on X. “How can we trust this admin to keep GA safe when they’re this reckless?”

Goldberg wrote that he was added to the chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal by national security adviser Michael Waltz. He read in real-time the conversation that also included input from Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, policy adviser Stephen Miller and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on a planned attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The information shared included names of intelligence officials and detailed plans for the strikes carried out on March 15, including targets and weapons used.

Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe were also included in the group chat. Both are scheduled to testify in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday morning and are likely to face questions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

This is a developing story. Check back on AJC.com for updates.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

