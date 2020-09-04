Wary of new virus surge, Kemp warns Georgians not to ’let their guard down’

Pressed again on Friday about his opposition to a mask mandate – he has urged but not required face coverings – he framed it as a philosophical divide.

09/04/2020 - Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a press conference at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta, Friday, September 4, 2020. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will take part in a fly-around tour of Georgia, encouraging Georgians to do Four Things for Fall to stop the spread of COVID-19 and encourage best practices and adherence to public health guidance ahead of the Labor Day Weekend.

“Look, that’s just not me,” he said of a statewide mask mandate, before referring to new state guidelines that allow local officials to require them.

“I believe that our local officials that have mandated that think they’re doing the right thing to keep people safe,” he said, adding: “There’s also people who don’t need a government mandate to do the right thing. That’s why I’m here today asking people to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

Georgia struggled with a surge in coronavirus cases following the Memorial Day weekend, posting gains in increase cases for most weeks between mid-May through mid-July. A recent report by a former Mercer University microbiologist links the uptick to travel and gatherings around the holiday.

For about a week in mid-August, the summer surge made Georgia the highest in the nation for per capita transmission of the virus, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The latest report, issued Sunday, dropped Georgia to seventh.

Georgia remains in the “red zone” for new cases of COVID-19, according to the report. Georgia’s rate of new infections remains roughly double the national average and is about three times higher than it was before Memorial Day.

This is Kemp’s second barnstorming tour across the state promoting a message of public safety. Shortly before the July Fourth holiday weekend, Kemp launched a “Wear a Mask Tour” that warned that the college football season could be imperiled if Georgians don’t follow safety guidelines.